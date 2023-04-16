Car accident for Ciro Immobile, he has no injuries – Sport

news-txt”>

The Lazio captain, Ciro Immobile, was involved in a car accident this morning in Rome. According to what is learned, the car in which he was traveling collided with an Atac tram. The accident took place in the Piazza Cinque Giornate area around 8.30. The footballer would not have been injured even if the impact was strong.

The accident occurred at an intersection. According to a very first reconstruction, the tram on line 19 hit the SUV on which the footballer was traveling, completely destroying the front part and the Atac vehicle was also damaged. The agents of the local police intervened on the spot in addition to the personnel of the 118. Surveys are underway to reconstruct the dynamics.