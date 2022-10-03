Home News Car-motorcycle collision in Asolo, a 48-year-old dies
News

Car-motorcycle collision in Asolo, a 48-year-old dies

ASOLO. New tragedy in the early afternoon today, Monday 3 October, on the roads of the province of Treviso. In the clash between a motorcycle and a car, in via Fermi, in the industrial area of ​​Asolo, GP, a 48 year old from Altivole, died.

The victim’s motorcycle

The motorcyclist is motorcycle on the spot, after impact against the car. A patrol of local police officers of the country intervened on the spot and carried out the surveys.

This is the second fatal accident in the space of three days in the province of Treviso. On the case the Public Prosecutor’s Office will open a case for road murder.

