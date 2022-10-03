Winning debut for Valbelluna. A success resulting from a start with a bang and a more complicated tail. The Veneta 21 flies in the first two quarters, going to rest with a reassuring +16; she goes into reserve instead in the third, before legitimizing the success with a final crescendo.

Basketball, Valbelluna starts strong in Serie D

Success at his debut against Motta, waiting for the derby with Feltre

The first quintet chosen by coach Geromel is made up of Cassarà, Anselmi, Campodall’Orto, Mazzonetto and De Toffol. The Belluno players start strong: Cassarà immediately triple, then De Toffol scores 5-0. Ndiaye shortens, but immediately Mazzonetto and De Toffol return to lengthen: 10-2. However, a decided return as a guest follows: the triples of the two Granzottos and the baskets of Corsi and Ndiaye carry on the Motta (10-12). There is therefore a phase of equilibrium, before the hosts increase the distance again in the final: on the score of 15-16, Guazzotti takes the chair leading him to 21-16. The first fraction ends with a score of 23-16: to sign it, the two free throws made by Mazzonetto following the fifth foul from Treviso.

The second quarter is that of the great exploit of the boys from Geromel. In reality in the first part the Mottensi gnaw points up to reach 28-27, then to -1; after the time out, however, the home quintet flies on the wings of enthusiasm. The offensive thrust of Casagrande and his associates puts the host defense in great difficulty. As and more than in the first 10 ‘, the red and white attack with vigor, go to the basket with ease and earn free throws in large numbers. The whole team is running fast; among all Anselmi is particularly exalted, author of 7 points in this key passage of the race. Valbelluna thus goes to the interval at 45-29, with an advantage of 16 points.

The third block is the exact downside. A quarter where the people of Belluno make many mistakes in defense and have a hard time attacking. For over half the time nothing enters the premises, while the guests find the square between the departments and attempt the great comeback. Ceron, Corsi, Modolo and above all Baseggio lead the Mottense recovery: 45-40. Only at this point the hosts take a few free throws to keep the opponents at a distance, which however make you feel the breath on your neck, reaching -3 (49-46). The time ends with the only field goal of the locals in this set: that of Anselmi which is worth 51-46.

That the Veneta 21 is still looking for the best rhythm is also told by the fourth and last fraction. If nothing else, there seems to be a more convinced spirit among the people of Belluno, determined to do what is necessary to bring the victory to fruition. Campodall’Orto brings the locals to 55-46, Casagrande to 60-47. An excellent start for Valbe, almost on the levels of the first two quarters. The Motta, however, goes back below, going with the centers of Baseggio and Ndiaye at –7 (61-54). Campodall’Orto and Corsi still hit the target, thus keeping the distances unchanged. Valbe wins 63-56.

VALBELLUNA – MOTTA 63-56

VENETA 21 VALBELLUNA: Anselmi 10, Florian 2, De Bona 2, De Toffol 9, Casagrande 5, Campodall’Orto 13, Mazzonetto 5, Cassarà 5, Guazzotti 12; neither. Nicolao, Berra Berto, Vencato. Coach: Fabrizio Geromel.

MOTTA BASKETBALL: Ndiaye 15, Esposito 4, Zoia, Giacomo Granzotto 5, Ceron 2, Corsi 8, Riccardo Granzotto 6, Modolo 2, Baseggio 14; ne Krcmar, Lamaj. Coach: Loris Barbiero.

Referees: Noemi Zussa and Gabriele Pellizzari.

Partial: 23-16; 45-29; 51-46; 63-56.