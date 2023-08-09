Carabinieri: commander “Culqualber” visits Reggio – News

Army Corps General Giovanni Truglio, who from 13 June assumed the position of interregional commander of the Carabinieri “Culqualber”, territorial management body of the Arma delle Legioni Calabria e Sicilia, based in Messina, went on a visit in the Provincial Command of Reggio Calabria and met with the city authorities.





“Welcome by the provincial commander, Colonel Marco Guerrini – it is said in a statement – General Truglio addressed a greeting to the carabinieri of the territorial component and to the colleagues of the National Carabinieri Association.





General Truglio, who also met the commanders of the Carabinieri Student School, of the Forestry Carabinieri Region and of the special departments stationed in the province, expressed his appreciation to the Carabinieri of Reggio Calabria for their daily commitment in the prevention and combating any form of common and organized crime, underlining the importance of keeping alive, for the benefit of citizens, the close link between the community and the network of Carabinieri Stations widely distributed throughout the territory”.





“The visit – continues the note – ended at the National Archaeological Museum, where General Truglio, accompanied by the director Carmelo Malacrino, visited the Riace Bronzes and the more recent exhibitions, appreciating their contents and recalling the meritorious initiatives of collaboration with the Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, aimed at enhancing the commitment of the latter department, including the exhibition ‘Saved from oblivion’ in which various artifacts recovered in various service operations were exhibited”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA