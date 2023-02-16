The brigades of the National Army in charge of the security in the departments of Cesar and La Guajira suspended the issuance of permits for carrying weapons citizens during this year in compliance with a presidential mandate.

The measure applies to traumatic weapons which by means of a decree issued in 2021 became controlled by the State so that they also need a permission to be covers

The resolutions were issued by the Fifth and Tenth Brigade of the National Army responsible for operations in the 25 municipalities of the department of Cesar and a part of The Guajira.

“The Fifth Brigade of the National Army invites the general public to comply with the parameters established by the Law to avoid inconveniences with justice, likewise, the competent authorities will seize and sanction those who fail to comply with or violate the permits and obligations for carrying weapons. of fire in this region of the country”warned the institution.

Measure exempts active personnel of the Public Force, personnel of the reserve of the Public Force, the congressmen and general secretaries of the Senate of the Republic, the magistrates of the high courts, of the courts and judges, prosecutors of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the attorney general of the nation and the delegated attorneys, the general comptroller and the delegated comptrollers, the municipal governors and mayors, personnel of the commissions of foreign countries accredited in the country and athletes or collectors of firearms duly accredited and with the possession permits for sports weapons in force.

Similarly excepted some companies or institutions as long as the permit to carry weapons is issued in the name of the public or private entity and is in force.

The Fifth Brigade made the office of the Arms Trade Control Section No. 55 located at Calle 14 No. 33a – 127 of the Los Pinos neighborhood in Bucaramanga, Santander, available to interested parties. Clarify your doubts and perform the corresponding procedures facing this topic.