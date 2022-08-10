Listen to the audio version of the article

The generalized Flat Tax over which Lega and Forza Italia are battling with rates in the tax program of Fratelli d’Italia, the first party in the coalition according to the polls, is not there, because the idea of ​​a flat tax is limited to incremental incomes . Nor is there a “fiscal peace”, replaced by a diversified “fiscal truce” according to the situation of the taxpayers.

Fdi aims to give the coalition cards (with one more vote than the allies “the name indicated for Palazzo Chigi is mine”, said Giorgia Meloni). And also in the economic field it aims to distinguish itself from the counter neighbors. In the lexicon and in the contents, which rewrite all the tax authorities with a not too distracted eye also for the covers.

“Tax pact” for citizens and businesses

The one developed by the Economics and Finance Department of FdI coordinated by Maurizio Leo is a “fiscal pact” for citizens and businesses. Which also retrieves, updating them, some ideas of the recent past. Among these, the cash voluntary stands out, to bring out the assets hidden in the safety deposit boxes which, according to the most recent estimates, exceed 100 billion. To attract taxpayers, the idea is to apply taxes to 50% of the regularized cash, on the assumption that that amount corresponds (as a lump sum) to the annuities still ascertainable by the tax authorities. The hypothesis had already appeared alongside the old voluntary companies, but it has always been stopped by political controversies and technical doubts on the possibility of excluding sums resulting from money laundering or self-laundering. Still on cash, FdI proposes to raise the threshold to 3 thousand euros.

No amnesties, yes to the “fiscal truce”

But “Brothers of Italy does not want amnesties”, clearly underlines the text of the tax plan that Il Sole 24 Ore is able to anticipate. However, it opens up to a “fiscal truce” to facilitate regularizations, with different mechanisms according to the amounts and the situation of the taxpayer, with the red thread of the “5 rule”: the tax remains due, but payable in installments over 5 years and with 5% penalty.

The two proposals are included in the “first 100 days” program. To deal with the emergency, VAT on energy (in part this is already the case) and basic necessities should be cut at the debut, the intervention on the tax wedge deepened and concessions introduced to reduce the tax burden of companies in proportion to investments and hiring. All in view of a broader reform, which should lead to a three-rate personal income tax (23% up to 15 thousand euros, 27% up to 50 thousand and 43% above), to the overcoming of IRAP and the reorganization of the laws. tax in a single tax code. All these issues interact with the proxy law attempted unsuccessfully by the Draghi government. But FdI adds other ingredients to the menu, such as an arrangement with creditors between VAT and tax authorities. The tax authorities would predetermine the taxpayer’s income for two years, also thanks to the completion of the pre-filled VAT; and the interested party, by joining, would obtain a simplification of the obligations and above all an exemption on any additional income.