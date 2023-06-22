Cat Luna dies after being shot

One of the last photos of Luna Photo: Caroline Holowiecki

The pet of a family from Plattenhardt was so badly wounded by a gun that it had to be put down. The police are investigating.

Tanja Ehrmann is only left with photos. She has a whole folder full of snapshots of Luna, the family cat, on her cell phone. The last pictures show the animal sitting on a blue tarpaulin. At the time, Tanja Ehrmann and her husband Marc Moltenbrey had no idea that the five-year-old cat with the black fur would be dead a little more than 24 hours later. The vet had to put Luna to sleep because the cat had severe injuries to her diaphragm and lungs from a projectile.

