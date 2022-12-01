The exhibition set up at Palazzo Bembo in Belluno to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the high school will close on Saturday 17 December Catullus.

The exhibition displays most of the works created over the years by the students of the school, works performed with various techniques: from painting to graphics, from videos to dioramas, from paintings made with botanical elements to calligrams.

Three rooms at the Bembo will be occupied by the exhibition. In the first are the reproductions of famous works of the Renaissance made using the academic technique with oil colors and pigments. «It starts from the pictorial art of Titian with studies and drawings up to calligrams where the written word serves to give shape and image», explains professor Michele Tison who curated the exhibition.

The second room presents works created by students on high-impact social issues such as violence against women and the phenomenon of migrants in the Mediterranean. There is also a video on these topics. But you will also find works made with botanical elements, and panels for scientific illustrations.

The last room is dedicated to projects of all kinds from advertising to scientific-popular illustrations, with music videos.

The exhibition is open until December 17th from Tuesday to Saturday from 9 to 12.30 and from 14.30 to 18. It will be closed on Mondays, Wednesday afternoons, Sundays and 8 December. —