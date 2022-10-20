Listen to the audio version of the article

Exports are at the center of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed yesterday in Milan by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Confindustria.

The memorandum of understanding, which will last for two years, provides, among other things, for the promotion of the Cdp Business Matching platform at the Confindustria associative and entrepreneurial network, the joint organization of a series of digital events and the involvement of associations. of Confindustria in the initiatives and activities planned as early as the next few weeks.

The Cdp Business Matching channel

The agreement – explain the two partners of the initiative – aims to support the development of commercial relations between Italian and foreign companies, strengthen the number of exporting SMEs, encourage greater participation of Italy in global value chains, initiate a synergy on digital tools in favor of exports and internationalization, starting with the use of the Cdp Business Matching platform created in November 2021 to put Italian companies in contact with potential international partners. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Pasquale Salzano, director of European and international affairs of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and president of Simest (in turn part of the CDP group), and by Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, vice president for internationalization of Confindustria.

To Confindustria member companies that register on the platform, Cdp will guarantee a free premium assistance service which can be accessed via e-mail ([email protected]) and call center (800.020.030). Pasquale Salzano recalls that “since its launch in November 2021, Cdp’s Business Matching digital platform has significantly exceeded the objectives that had been set, reaching over 3,000 registered companies and more than 15,000 matching proposals between Italian and foreign companies”. The collaboration with Confindustria, strengthened by the new agreement – he adds – “will allow the platform to grow further thanks to the expansion of partnerships, the increase in international events organized and, consequently, the generated b2b meetings. All with a priority mission: to support the export and internationalization of Italian SMEs, guaranteeing the national economic fabric new prospects for development and competitiveness ».

For Barbara Beltrame Giacomello «facilitating growth and widening the margins of commercial and economic cooperation between companies and new foreign partners is our main task in implementing international promotion initiatives. In a changing international context that generates uncertainty, pursuing this objective requires the full exploitation of all the useful tools that can support the projection and foreign vocation of our entrepreneurial fabric: Cdp’s Business Matching platform is certainly one of these “.

The digital platform is expanding

Of the companies currently registered on the CDP Business Matching platform, 1,780 are Italian and about 1,250 foreign. Over 15,000 combinations between Italian and foreign companies have been proposed and over 250 have already been made. After starting its operations in India, China, Japan, Morocco and Mexico, the platform expanded its range to Indonesia on September 19th. Between December 2022 and January 2023, the platform will also be open to South Korea and the United States.