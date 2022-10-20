After wurstel, salmon sandwiches, pancakes and gorgonzola, a batch of cooked ham has now been withdrawn from the market due to possible risk listeria. In fact, the latest listeriosis alert concerns a batch of ‘High Quality Sweet Ham Dop 150g’ under the Sapor di Cascina brand, number 223467, with expiration date of 20 October 2022. As indicated in the press release, the reason for the report is due to a recall for microbiological risk.

Where the withdrawn product is sold

The product in question, a baked ham, is sold in Penny Market stores. The manufacturing company is Motta Srl of Barlassina, a municipality in the province of Milan. The company made the recall for “microbiological non-compliance: possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes” . The news was reported on the website of the Ministry of Health. As stated in the press release, the warning is of “do not consume the product and return it to the point of sale for replacement or refund by 20 October”. In the press release it is also specified that “the recall only affects the lot / expiry indicated above”.

The latest cases

Only a few days ago, last October 14, a batch of sweet PDO gorgonzola was withdrawn from the market, again due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Even in that case, consumers were asked not to consume the product and to return it to the shop where it was purchased. A week earlier there had been a similar recall involving packages of six chocolate pancakes under the Bernard Jarnoux Crepier brand, production batch 256, again for “microbiological non-compliance: possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes”.

Some sausages had also been withdrawn from the shelves, after an 83-year-old died after eating the food then withdrawn from the market. The elderly man had in fact died of the St 155 strain, believed to be the likely responsible for the deaths of three other people. A few weeks ago, some salmon and mayonnaise sandwiches of the “Gli Allegri Sapori” brand had the same fate, these too were always contaminated by the Listeria Monoctyogenes bacterium.

Which foods can be contaminated

Let us remember once again that Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium present in soil, on water and also in vegetation. This bacterium can contaminate various foods, among which we find milk, vegetables, especially soft cheeses, meats in particular if lightly cooked. The bacterium in question is responsible for listeriosis.