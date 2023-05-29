Cesar athletes achieved 80 medals at the Ibero-American Olympics Fides

Happiness and satisfaction for the duty fulfilled sprouted from the pores of each one of the 50 athletes who represented Cesar in the twenty-fourth Fides Ibero-American Olympics, which were held in Bogotá from May 21 to 27.

The Caesarians obtained 83 medals in the aforementioned sports fairs: 45 gold, 19 silver and 19 bronze. This event brought together a total of 1,400 athletes and their families, more than 700 volunteers, more than 3,000 spectators, 15 sports disciplines and five invited countries (Chile, Uruguay, Panama, Ecuador and Mexico).

Daniel Bornacelly, a swimmer who won a silver medal, said he was excited not only for his victory but also for those of the entire Cesarean delegation, while Carlos Quintero, a cyclist who won two gold medals, also said he was happy because this year he achieved goals In his career, he also sent a message to the Government of Cesar for being aware of all the athletes who represented the department in these fairs.



For his part, Juan Carlos Mindiola, head of the Social Policy Advisory Office, said that “the Government applauds and highlights the performance of these 50 wonderful athletes in the participation of each of them in the twenty-fourth Fides Ibero-American Olympics. This was a historic victory for Cesar, because these athletes also do better ».

The Cesarean delegation returned to Valledupar, where it was received by a delegation from the Government We Do It Better, which expressed the pride it feels for having raised the name of the department in these Olympics.

