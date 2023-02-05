At the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce for the Cesar River Valley, the results of the variables or Competitiveness indices of Cesar were shared by the president of the Private Competitiveness Council, Ana Fernanda Maiguashca. An important event that takes place for the first time in Valledupar.

In his speech, the president of the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, José Urón Márquez, referred to specific issues such as Comprehensive Rural Reform, the challenges of the Just Energy Transition and the components of point one of the Havana Agreements: “ We have the 2022 competitiveness index, we are ranked 22 out of 33. This puts the business, micro-business and academia sectors on alert… We continue to lose places in the general ranking”.

Only in innovation, Cesar is ranked 28 out of 33. These scores are common in other variables or pillars such as: higher, secondary and basic education, environment, infrastructure, among others. Urón Márquez, made clear the seriousness of these figures for the territory.

“The ones who are responsible for the regions being able to make the transformation are the people and the companies. Competitiveness and productivity refer to you being able to have a better quality of life”, expressed Ana Fernanda Maiguashca

The president of the Private Competitiveness Council, pointed out the important challenges that Cesar has to improve the quantified indices in Competitiveness: “Competitiveness is the ability that people have to build a better future for ourselves,” he said.

The representative of the council, referred to the great responsibility that the academy has in the training of competitive professionals for the improvement of the productive sectors, therefore, the transformation of the Competitive variables. In her analysis, she mentioned some indicators of Cesar related to the year 2020 and 2021 in relation to: health, basic and secondary education, higher education, business environment, labor market, sophistication and diversification.

This analysis of variables continued with the presence of members of the Universidad del Rosario and the Private Competitiveness Council to discuss and leave on the table, the routes or mechanisms with which an improvement in these departmental indicators can be achieved.

At the national level, the first five positions of the IDC 2020-2021 are occupied by Bogotá, Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Santander and Risaralda. While the last positions are occupied by Vaupés (3.3 and position 29), Amazonas (3.1 and position 30), Chocó (2.9 and position 31), Guainía (2.7 and position 32) and Vichada ( 2.5 and position 33).



El Cesar appears in 21st place with a score of 4.55. With respect to 2019, he dropped one position. Within the strategic points, the worst qualified is Innovation and business dynamics, with the shameful result of 1.56. The same goes for Higher Education and training for work, with a lousy score of 2.96.

At a general level, it is worrying that of the 13 pillars, only three exceed the result of insufficient: Environment for business, with a rating of 6.94; Market size, with 7.32 points, mainly influenced by mining activities; and Health, with 6.0. The other 10 pillars do not pass the insufficient rating of 5.9.

