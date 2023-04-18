Cesar educators go on strike for 48 hours

On May 10 and 11, Cesar educators will go on a departmental strike to demand improvements in the health service, lack of cleaners, warders, irregularities in school transportation, lack of administrative staff and teachers in educational institutions Of the territory.

This was announced by the president of Aducesar, Jorge Luis Rivero Larios, who explained that the decision was made during an assembly held on April 14, in which the paralysis of academic and administrative activities was unanimously decreed for 48 hours.

He reiterated that the teachers continue to be discontent about the “terrible” health service that Foscal, formerly a Preventive Doctor, has been providing to teachers in the department of Cesar and the municipality of Valledupar. The lack of cleaners, guards, transportation is also critical. school, administrative staff and teachers in educational institutions in the department and also in some schools in Valledupar.

