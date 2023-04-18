Home » Cesar educators go on strike for 48 hours
News

Cesar educators go on strike for 48 hours

by admin
Cesar educators go on strike for 48 hours

On May 10 and 11, Cesar educators will go on a departmental strike to demand improvements in the health service, lack of cleaners, warders, irregularities in school transportation, lack of administrative staff and teachers in educational institutions Of the territory.

This was announced by the president of Aducesar, Jorge Luis Rivero Larios, who explained that the decision was made during an assembly held on April 14, in which the paralysis of academic and administrative activities was unanimously decreed for 48 hours.

He reiterated that the teachers continue to be discontent about the “terrible” health service that Foscal, formerly a Preventive Doctor, has been providing to teachers in the department of Cesar and the municipality of Valledupar. The lack of cleaners, guards, transportation is also critical. school, administrative staff and teachers in educational institutions in the department and also in some schools in Valledupar.

See also  New collapses in the Dolomites: detachment of rock from Monte Pelmo

You may also like

Trentino: “If the court agrees with us, the...

Data without pathos: First with applause, yesterday to...

These are the community leaders who feel threatened...

Chile: Colonia Dignidad – No place of mourning...

Angels of the precariat

Blacks came to America 20,000 years ago

***Bitcoin Interview***: With Bitcoin in the red? –...

Ernesto Castro will allow any youtuber to “cover”...

Property and Industry and Commerce, among the most...

Decentralized instead of centralized: Energy-efficient water heating News...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy