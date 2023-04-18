Florida Challenges Disney’s Legal Self-Government Agreements as ‘Fake’

Miami, – The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, said Monday that a bill is already “on the way” to annul the legal agreements in perpetuity reached by the Disney group before the district where its theme parks are located in Orlando passed to be managed by the state.

They are “false deals,” the Republican exposed at a press conference at Reedy Creek, the official name of Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, where the Disney parks are located.

“They (Disney) are not superior to the laws enacted by the State of Florida. They thought they could create a development agreement that would nullify everything we did. That’s not going to work,” De Santis said, accompanied by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

The governor joked that the new board may even decide to build a prison on the land of the special district, according to local news outlet Wesh 2 from central Florida on Monday.

DeSantis, who signed the law on February 27 whereby the Disney parks in Orlando cease to have self-government, assured that the Florida Legislature has the authority to revokesane and that a bill is in the works to override last-minute forgings between Disney and the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

He added that these agreements were “designed to usurp the authority of the board” of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD)..

DeSantis took that step after the entertainment giant came out against his controversial “Don’t Say Gay” policy.

“The corporate kingdom is finally coming to an end,” DeSantis said, making a pun on the “kingdom of fantasy” and other Disney “kingdoms” during the signing of the law in full special district.

On February 10, the Florida Congress, whose two chambers are dominated by Republicans, approved the law promoted by the governor for the state to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, after more than half a century operating autonomous.

“This legislation ends the state of self-government, makes Disney live under the same laws as everyone else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and a fair share of taxes,” said a statement from the Governor of Florida.

But the Disney group reached legal agreements in perpetuity earlier that limit the power of action of the new supervisors and at one point refer to the king of England.

The members of the new board appointed by DeSantis to take charge of the district brought those agreements to light when they realized that they are not allowed to act freely, according to local media.

One of the clauses of the agreement establishes what to do if you are challenged for violating the rules against perpetuity.

In that case, the agreement will be in force until 21 years after the death of the last surviving descendant of King Charles III of England, according to information collected by the media. EFE

jip/ar/enb