buy an OLED and get a foldable

If you want a foldable smartphone and a new OLED Smart TV for the living room, it might be the right time with the spring promotion “Vile Experience Wow Samsung OLED“, active from 17 April to 14 May 2023. But what is it about?

It is a promotional campaign that sees the gamma OLED di Samsung and which allows those who want to buy one to receive a foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone as a gift via the Samsung Members portal.

The models concerned are the QD-OLEDs of the 2023 range in all available sizes, namely:

QE55S95CATXZT 55-inch – 2,599 euros

55-inch – 2,599 euros 65-inch QE65S95CATXZT – 3,499 euros

77-inch QE77S95CATXZT – 4,999 euros

We remind you that these are new generation organic matrix panels, also equipped with a layer Quantum Dot to obtain not only the deep blacks characteristic of OLEDs, but also bright whites and faithful colors.Il Galaxy Z Flip4, on the other hand, needs no introduction: Samsung’s “small” leaflet is the latest evolution of the species, with its particular clamshell format that makes it truly pocket-sized without giving up a large diagonal once opened. To know more, you can refer to our Galaxy Z Flip4 review.