Despite the fact that Law 1575 of 2012 defines that the responsibility for fire risk management, rescue attention and attention to incidents with hazardous materials corresponds to local, departmental and national authorities, in most of the 25 municipalities of Cesar carelessness and negligence on the part of the leaders on duty in entering into contracts or agreements with the volunteer fire brigade.

The concept 285341 of 2020, of the Administrative Department of the Public Function, establishes, in its article 3, that “Volunteer firefighters conform as a private association organized for the provision of a public service, without this concluding that they provide a public function; that is to say, that its legal nature is private”.

According to this same concept, “It is the obligation of the districts, with seat in their respective jurisdiction and of the municipalities the provision of public service through the official fire brigades or by entering into contracts and/or agreements with the voluntary fire brigades. (…)”

But still, “For attention to fires, rescues and in general attention to incidents, the territorial entities may enter into contracts or agreements with volunteer firefighterswho will provide that public service.”

THE PYLON consulted commanders of volunteer fire departments from municipalities in the north, center and south of Cesar in order to find out the current state of affairs, regarding the signing of contracts and agreements and the support offered by the territorial entities, and found that in most populations the back required by these organizations, providers of a first-rate service to the community, it is not as expected.

CODAZZI

Of the 25 municipalities of Cesar, Codazzi seems to be the one with the best equipment in his fire brigade. However, its commander expressed to THE PYLON the urgent need for each fire department to autonomously manage the resources that enter through the departmental fire department fund.

“We have had Good relations with all the mayors. Our fire department is in optimal conditions, but we are not unaware of the difficult reality of the fire departments of other municipalities in Cesar. We are going to see if this year we sign, apart from the firefighter surcharge, another agreement with the municipality’s own resources because sometimes we are left with only that budget [el de la sobretasa bomberil] and it is not enough for us. Right now we have our equipment, but we need a lot of things”said Juan Villalobos, Commander of the Codazzi Volunteer Fire Department.

He further added that: “The department of Cesar currently makes a collection – through the departmental fire department fund – and distributes it equitably among the fire departments, but what happens? That money should be administered by the firefighters because that way it would yield more, since we are exempt from VAT and tariffs. Apart from that, the territorial entities charge the suppliers withholding at the source and different surcharges that give a percentage of more or less 25 %. If the same fire brigades managed that resource, the percentage would drop to more or less 7%.”indicated.

astral

Maibeth Mejía, Commander of the Astrea Volunteer Fire Brigade, ensures that “The fire department is just being born. In 2022 we entered into a contract with the Municipality for 7 months, of which 6 were paid, but in 2023 we have not yet entered into any contract or agreement. We recently passed a proposal to the mayor for a 12-month contract to be concluded, because it must be paid social Security members and that the only way to do that is through contracts or agreements”.

He added that: “The mayor told me that he had no resources and that, therefore, what he had was the same value as last year –48 million pesos– which is very little to inject into a fire brigade that needs resources to grow”.

Finally he specified that “All staff are trained to attend emergencies. What we don’t have right now is the necessary tools. We have how to attend a forester [incendio] but we do not have an extinguishing machine, rapid deployment, or any other type of machine to intervene in an emergency. We support ourselves with El Paso Fire Department.

STEP

The situation of the volunteer fire brigade of this municipality is, in general terms, favourable, however, some important needs.

“It has been celebrated annually comprehensive management agreement of the risk against fires, rescue in all its modalities and emergency care with hazardous materials. The El Paso Volunteer Fire Department currently has a fire extinguisher, a tanker truck and a wildfire response center (crif) truck, complete structural suits. we don’t have vehicle extrication equipment. The municipal administration of El Paso has been strengthening the facility in training and equipment acquisition”says Lieutenant Vicente Clavijo, commander of the El Paso Volunteer Fire Department.

CHIRIGUANA

“In days gone by, I met with the municipal administration. we come to a agreement. They told me that as of February 1 we already had an agreement with the mayor’s office. In previous years, the subject of the conclusion of contracts and agreements with the administrations, because the economic situation of the Town is quite critical. However, we have always had the support of the El Paso fire department and La Jagua de Ibirico. Currently, we are trying to manage a vehicle”, says Zulia Bolaño, commander of the Chiriguaná Volunteer Fire Department.

AGUACHICA

“Last year we made an agreement with the municipal administration of Aguachica and they only made two disbursements. We were left owing three. To date, they have not given us an answer for that money. We are attending with the minimum resource that enters. has already been notified National Fire Department the request and support we need from you, because as we are it is very difficult to attend to emergencies ”, said Beatriz Durán, commander of the Aguachica Volunteer Fire Department.

Additionally, he indicated: “For the units we do not have monoglasses, gloves, masks and the rest of Personal protection items. We also don’t have fuel for the vehicles. The situation is quite heavy. Even the fire departments that we have in the surroundings –Pelaya and San Alberto– have the same situation, they do not have an agreement or resources”.

VALLEDUPAR

THE PYLON tried to establish contact with the Commander of the Valledupar Fire Department, but until press time could not answer the call.

