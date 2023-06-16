Chain accident in Bursa: One person died

The pickup truck led by Uğur Kaval collided with the service vehicle used by İlker Demirci, and then the tow truck under the direction of Ali Özcan, at the Gebze-Orhangazi-İzmir highway Geçit Mahallesi location. With the impact of the collision, Cemil Albayrak, who was in the truck, was stuck in the vehicle. Upon the notice, 112 Emergency Service, firefighters and police teams were dispatched to the region. Albayrak was removed from the place where he was found by the firefighters and handed over to the medical teams. At the scene by medical personnel […]

