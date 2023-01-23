





Towards a new goal, set off again

——Chairman Xi’s important speech at the 2023 Spring Festival group meeting has aroused enthusiastic response in the whole army

“The hard-won achievements of this year are the result of the party and the people’s joint efforts, efforts, and struggles. Practice has shown that as long as the party and the people always stand together, want to be together, and work together, no storm will be shaken.” Our iron will, no difficulty can stop our sonorous pace.” On January 20, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council held the 2023 Spring Festival group meeting in the Great Hall of the People. The majority of officers and soldiers studied and discussed in various forms and expressed that they embarked on a new journey with high spirits. They must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances” , implement the responsibility system of the chairman of the Military Commission, strengthen determination and will, enhance the sense of urgency, meet challenges with the spirit of struggle, open up the future with hard work, and continue to forge ahead on the journey of strengthening the army.

“We have created a glorious past by hard work, and we must create a better future by hard work.” Listening to Chairman Xi’s important speech, the ministries and commissions of the Military Commission, the institutions directly under the Military Commission, the Joint Command Center of the Military Commission, and cadres in various theaters said that the new journey is In an expedition full of glory and dreams, there is no shortcut, only hard work. All the services and arms, the units directly under the Military Commission, and the armed police force said that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The political enthusiasm for studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China must be transformed into a strong army. The strong driving force of Xingjun has always maintained the mental state of “fighting, working, and fighting”, running out of acceleration, making achievements in a new journey, and ensuring that the century-old goal of the army is achieved as scheduled.

From white mountains and black waters to snow-covered plateaus, from the northwestern frontier to thousands of miles of sea, the officers and soldiers listened to Chairman Xi’s important speech and said that in the past year, the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups have faced difficulties and worked together to write a new chapter in socialist modernization. In the new chapter of construction, the military and civilians have a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and more realize that with Chairman Xi at the helm, there is the most fundamental guarantee for a strong country, a strong army, and national rejuvenation. The officers and soldiers of the entire army must remain firmly in line with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions, and be absolutely loyal, pure, and reliable, and obey the command of the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, and Chairman Xi in all actions. .

“Those who do things often succeed, those who walk often come, and history will not fail those who do it.” The Karakoram Plateau at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters is covered with snow and the cold wind is howling. Conducting patrols and surveys; officers and soldiers of a frontier defense brigade of the Army in the Northern Theater patrolled the border on snow, calling out “the border defense has me, please rest assured the motherland and the people”; a brigade of the 82nd Army Group strictly organized basic combat skills training and assessment, and the officers and soldiers were enthusiastic about training; A service support brigade has repeatedly studied and used new equipment to quickly set up a communication network to ensure smooth communication in emergencies; ships belonging to a frigate detachment of the Eastern Theater Navy cut through the waves and performed combat readiness patrols; officers and soldiers of the Shaanxi Corps of the Armed Police are on duty at airports, stations, etc. Persevere to ensure the safety of passengers. The reunion day of thousands of families, the time for soldiers to fight. After listening to Chairman Xi’s important speech, the officers and soldiers said that it is the sacred mission of the people’s soldiers to stick to their posts, stick to their posts, stand guard for the motherland, and keep the year old for the people. They must resolutely maintain national security and social stability, and complete the emergency rescue that may be undertaken Disaster relief and other urgent, difficult and dangerous tasks ensure that people across the country have a happy, peaceful and safe Spring Festival.

“The army is going to fight, and nothing can be empty or empty. To strengthen military training and preparation for war, we must use real moves, use real strength, and practice on the ground.” Officers and soldiers of a brigade of the 73rd Army used new information-based equipment to carry out actual combat The “package” assessment of a synthetic brigade of the 74th Army Group under the background of actual combat is underway; officers and soldiers of a special operations brigade of the 80th Army Group conduct multi-subject training such as shooting, climbing, and tactics at the field training ground at the same time; the Air Force of the Western Theater Command Several fighter planes from a certain aviation brigade went to the Gobi desert to carry out actual combat training to test new tactics; a certain unit of the Rocket Army carried out training on difficult and difficult subjects under conditions such as dark night and low temperature… After earnestly studying the spirit of Chairman Xi’s important speech, a certain unit of the Strategic Support Force , A certain officer and soldier of the Joint Logistics Support Force stated that they must persist in focusing all their minds on fighting, and work hard on fighting, closely follow missions and tasks, vigorously promote combat-training coupling, systematic training, and scientific and technological training, and work hard to promote the transformation and upgrading of military training. Always maintain a high alert posture ready to go, and use stronger capabilities and more reliable means to defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests. “On January 18, Chairman Xi encouraged us to practice hard skills and be good loyal guards in a video call. We must keep in mind Chairman Xi’s instructions, improve special warfare skills, develop strong skills, forge anti-terrorism vanguards, and always be the party and the people loyal guard.” In the past few days, the Armed Police Falcon Commando has carried out multiple rounds of anti-terrorism combat drills to sharpen their “sharp swords and iron fists”.

Difficulties are solved through hard work, and dreams are realized through hard work. The majority of officers and soldiers said that over the past year, solid progress has been made in the modernization of national defense and the army. Towards a new goal, to set off again requires everyone to anchor on the goal, run unremittingly, and strive to do their best. As long as you have the ambition of the foolish old man to move mountains, the perseverance to wear water through rocks, keep your feet on the ground, and work hard, you will surely be able to continue to create a new situation in the cause of strengthening the army.

(Liberation Army Daily, Beijing, January 22, by reporters Cheng Wenjun, Wang Jingyu, Chen Dianhong, An Puzhong, Qian Xiaohu, Xiang Liming, Lai Wenyong, special correspondents Liu Haiyang, Gao Qun, correspondents Zhao Wei, Niu Weimeng, Liu Written by Erlie, Feng Xuxin, Dong Haotian, Hu Binhao, Feng Qi, etc.)



