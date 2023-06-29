Chaman, 17 dangerous prisoners escaped from jail

Chaman: 17 prisoners escaped from jail in Chaman. As a result of the attack on the police sub-jail located on Taj Road in Balochistan’s border town of Chaman, 17 accused in serious cases escaped.

According to police officials, the policemen were opening the lock-up doors for prayers in Barrack No. 4 of the police sub-jail on Taj Road, when the inmates attacked the policeman.

After snatching weapons and keys from the officials, the accused opened fire on the lock-up and later on the lock of the main gate and also broke the other locks of the jail. On resistance, the accused opened fire on the policeman and injured him.

According to the spokesperson, one suspect was killed while two suspects were injured in the retaliatory firing. 17 accused in serious cases escaped.

