Escalation of violence against LGBTIQ+ leaders by illegal armed groups, denounces the Attorney General’s Office – news

Three murders, the burning of a house and threatening pamphlets with their own names, set off the alarms of the Public Ministry.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation warned today, in the LGBTIQ+ pride day, that the attacks and crimes against leaderssocial representing this population, are increasing so far in 2023.

Among the most serious cases, reported by the Delegate Attorney for the Defense of Human Rightsthere are three murders that occurred during the first semester of 2023 in the municipalities of Carmen de Bolívar, Tolú Viejo and Morroa. Montes de Maria region.

The most shocking case was the attack on Dania Sharit Polo, trans leader of Carmen de Bolivar who played a fundamental role as declarant before the Truth Commission and victim accredited before the JEP within the subject of collective reparation, until last April, when she was attacked at the door of her house by a hitman, being seriously injured that caused his death days later in the hospital.

The first alert about this type of violence in the region was given by the provincial attorney of Carmen de Bolívar, in a Security Council carried out on March 13, 2023, where he denounced that the house of a member of that cThe community was set on fire by criminal hands and informed the authorities of the appearance of a threatening pamphlet mentioning the violent actions that illegal armed groups would take against the LGTBIQ+ community.

From that moment the Public ministrythrough the delegatefor human rights, has been working in coordination with LGTBIQ+ organizations in the territory to ensure that the government authorities respond to these complaints, as well as the Early Warnings issued by the Ombudsman in this regard and achieve adequate protection measures.

The resurgence of violence against LGBTIQ+ leaders have spread to other municipalities such as Tumaco, Narino, where three cases of death threats against LGBTIQ+ leaders have been filed so far this year.

For the next July 27, theDelegate Attorney for Human Rights, Javier Sarmiento, convened a high-level inter-institutional roundtable to see first-hand the cases of violations of Human rights of the LGBTIQ+ community throughout the country and request immediate solutions from government entities and effective against this scourge.

