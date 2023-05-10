Champions League: Inter hit first

Inter Milan took victory in the first game of the Champions League semifinals after beating AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro Stadium.

Photo: @Inter_es

Those led by Simone Inzaghi showed great superiority on the pitch and managed to impose their game to make it clear that they are willing to fight for the European title.

The goals of the match came early, in the 8th and 11th minute, thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, respectively. The first goal of the match was converted by the Bosnian striker after a corner kick that was taken advantage of by the Inter striker. Just a few minutes later, the Armenian Mkhitaryan received a pass from the left of Federico Dimarco and defined with quality to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard.

AC Milan tried to react after the second goal against, but Inter Milan managed to maintain their advantage and ended up controlling the game. Stefano Pioli’s side had a few scoring chances, but Inter’s defense was solid and managed to prevent the Rossoneri from reaching Handanovic’s goal.

The San Siro stadium was the setting for this Italian and European football classic. This sports venue is home to both AC Milan and Inter Milan. Opened in 1926 under the name of the San Siro Football Stadium, the Rossoneri officially moved in in 1935, while Inter did so in 1947.

Since 1980, the stadium has been officially called Giuseppe Meazza, in honor of the legendary Inter and AC Milan player. Despite this, Milan fans refer to the stadium by its old name and the rivalry between the two teams remains as intense as ever.

With this victory in the Derby della Madonnina, Inter Milan takes an important step towards the Champions League final, but there is still a return to the same stage next week. AC Milan will have to find a way to come back from 2-0 down if they want to advance to the final of the competition.