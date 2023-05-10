This lovely youth… Kim Hyang-gi, Andong-gu, and Giriboy in one movie :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Started filming for the movie ‘It’s Okay to Breathe Next to You’

Contains youth to protect dreams and love from reality

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Son Jeong-bin = Myung Films announced on the 11th that the movie ‘It’s Okay to Breathe Next to You’ starring actors Kim Hyang-gi and Andong-gu has recently started filming in earnest.

This work depicts the story of a young couple who are happy just by being next to each other and try to protect their dreams and love from the formidable reality. Kim Hyang-gi plays ‘Hwaran’, who wants to be a webtoon writer but works at a customer center to make a living, and Dong-gu Ahn plays ‘Lee Wan’, who dreams of becoming a rapper but gives up on his dream as Hwaran’s boyfriend and works at a distribution center.

Kim Hyang-gi said, “I fell in love as soon as I read the script and wanted to do it unconditionally.” Andong-gu said, “I felt a smile on my lips at the loveliness I felt throughout reading the scenario, but I felt the same energy on set, so I’m having fun filming.”

In this work, Giriboy, a rapper who is also working as an actor recently, takes on the role of Lee Wan’s friend, ‘Gyeongtae’. Giriboy is his first feature film appearance. Directed by new director Go Hyeong-joo. ‘It’s Okay to Just Breathe Next to You’ is scheduled to be completed this year.

