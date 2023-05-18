Changsha has become a popular destination for cultural and museum tours. Hunan Museum was selected as one of the “Top 20 Domestic Museums” by Ctrip. – Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

Changsha Becomes Popular Cultural and Expo Destination

Hunan Museum was selected as one of the “Top 20 Domestic Museums” by Ctrip

Changsha Evening News, May 17th (all-media reporter Hu Zhaohong) May 18th is the International Museum Day. The reporter learned that cultural and museum tours have become a must for many tourists during their holidays. According to Ctrip data, Beijing, Xi’an, Nanjing, Shanghai, Changsha, Chengdu, Tianjin, Guanghan, Wuhan, and Shenyang have become popular destinations for cultural and museum tourism this year due to their rich local cultural and museum resources and museum innovations.

Judging from the recent data released by Ctrip, the status of cultural and cultural tourism has improved significantly. Since the beginning of this year (January 1st to May 15th), among the scenic spots with the highest booking volume on the Ctrip platform, museum exhibition halls have surpassed zoos and theme parks, and jumped from fourth place last year to first place. Judging from the proportion of ticket orders for museum exhibition halls, more than 1 out of every 10 tourists who book tickets for scenic spots from Ctrip has booked a cultural and museum tour. Since the beginning of this year, the order volume of museum exhibition halls has increased by 2.9 times compared with the same period in 2019 and 1.8 times compared with the same period in 2021.

According to the number of museum reservations, combined with the popularity of online searches and the number of collections, Ctrip released the “Top 20 Domestic Museums”, Hunan Museum and the Palace Museum, National Museum of China, Shaanxi History Museum, Shanghai Museum, Qinshihuang Mausoleum Museum, Nanjing Museum , Beijing Natural History Museum, Tianjin Natural History Museum, Hubei Provincial Museum, Shenyang Forbidden City, Chengdu Museum, Zhejiang Natural History Museum, Henan Museum, Suzhou Museum, Capital Museum, Xi’an Museum, Tianyi Pavilion Museum, Jinsha Site Museum, Zigong Dinosaur Museum were selected.

Source Changsha Evening News