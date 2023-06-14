Home » Changsha Uninsured Center launches safety production publicity into campus practice activities- Public Welfare Information- Public Welfare Channel
Changsha Uninsured Center launched safety production publicity into campus practice activities

Huasheng Online, June 14th (correspondent Wu Yanyan) June 2023 is the 22nd national “Safe Production Month”. On June 13, the Changsha City Minors Rescue and Protection Center carried out the “everyone pays attention to safety, everyone meets emergency” safety production publicity into the campus practice activity, and organized more than 50 teachers and students from Fengshushan Hongming Primary School in Changsha City to walk into the star Sha Street Fire Safety Science Museum to learn fire safety and ambulance knowledge.

During the event, following the steps of the staff of the Xingsha Street Safety Education Exhibition Hall, teachers and students systematically learned fire safety knowledge from four aspects: fire prevention, fire extinguishing, escape, and medical first aid. In the simulated fire extinguishing session, teachers and students selected the correct fire extinguisher to carry out fire extinguishing operations according to different scenarios such as living room electrical appliances on fire, kitchen fumes on fire, etc., until the flame on the electronic screen gradually extinguished, and the screen showed that the fire was successfully extinguished; in the fire escape session, teachers and students scrambled to learn how to do it. Escape from high altitude, how to wear smoke and gas masks correctly. The children all said that it is more impressive than theoretical learning to experience it personally through such “mouth”, “hands” and “brain”.


The person in charge of the event said that the purpose of this event is to integrate theoretical knowledge into practice, so that everyone can deeply understand the truth of “disasters happen in a moment, and prevention in peacetime”. It not only improves the fire safety knowledge of minors, but also enhances the safety of minors. Emergency response capability.

(First trial: Tian Zhenyuan Second trial: Jiang Yu Third trial: Wen Jie)

