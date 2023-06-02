Changzhou Municipal Market Supervision Administration Changzhou Intellectual Property Office Notice on Organizing and Applying for the 2023 Changzhou Enterprise Intellectual Property Strategy Promotion Plan Project

The Market Supervision Administration (Intellectual Property Office) of each city (district) under its jurisdiction, the Market Supervision Administration (Intellectual Property Office) of Changzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone, and all relevant units:

In order to continuously strengthen the ability of enterprises to implement intellectual property strategies, improve the level of intellectual property protection, actively promote the construction of the city’s new energy capital, and promote high-quality economic development, the application for the 2023 Changzhou Enterprise Intellectual Property Strategy Promotion Plan project is now started.

All competent departments are requested to actively organize project declarations, effectively strengthen review responsibilities, strictly control the content of declaration materials, and take the initiative to do a good job in various service work for project declarations.

Attachment: 1. Application Guidelines for Projects of Changzhou Enterprise Intellectual Property Strategy Promotion Plan in 2023

2. Changzhou Intellectual Property Strategy Promotion Plan Project Application Form (Enterprise Intellectual Property Strategy Promotion Project)

3. Summary Form for Project Application of Changzhou Enterprise Intellectual Property Strategy Promotion Plan in 2023

Changzhou Market Supervision Administration Changzhou Intellectual Property Office

May 31, 2023

(This piece is publicly released)

Download this disclosure document