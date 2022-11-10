On November 10, the Chongqing Working Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Comprehensive Group of the State Council came to Chongqing to guide the city to further strengthen the epidemic prevention and control work. Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, held a discussion with Yu Xuejun, the head of the working group and the deputy director of the National Health Commission.

Chen Min’er and Hu Henghua, on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, extended their welcome and gratitude to the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council. Chen Miner said that the guidance of the working group in Chongqing reflects the care and concern of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council for Chongqing. At present, the epidemic situation in Chongqing is severe and complicated, and the prevention and control work is at the most strenuous, urgent and critical period. We must resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, strictly implement the deployment requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, take epidemic prevention and control as the current top priority, maintain strategic focus, make full preparations, and intensify efforts , press down and compact the “quartet of responsibilities”, take more resolute and decisive measures to overcome difficulties, and go all out to control the epidemic. It is necessary to promote the clearing of social aspects as soon as possible, make every effort to improve the efficiency of “chasing the sun” and “searching for the sun”, carry out nucleic acid testing with high efficiency, scientifically and accurately delineate control areas, and strictly prevent the spillover and spread of risks. It is necessary to reduce liquidity, strictly control aggregation, and strictly manage key places and key groups, and resolutely cut off the chain of epidemic transmission. It is necessary to better serve the masses, actively respond to the concerns of the masses, strengthen humanized services, and ensure the basic living and normal medical needs of the masses. The working group came to Chongqing for guidance, which is an important opportunity to help us strengthen and improve our work. Our city must implement the opinions put forward by the working group, strengthen command and dispatch, consolidate territorial responsibilities, further optimize and improve prevention and control measures, and resolutely win the battle against epidemic prevention and control.

After the discussion, Chongqing City held a meeting with the working group to report on the city’s epidemic prevention and control work. Yu Xuejun pointed out that the CPC Central Committee and the State Council attach great importance to the prevention and control of the epidemic in Chongqing. At present, the epidemic situation in Chongqing is severe and complex, and the prevention and control work is at the most critical and urgent moment. Chongqing should conscientiously unify its thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, take the epidemic prevention and control work as the most important task at present, adhere to the people first, life first, and adhere to “foreign defense input, internal defense.” The general strategy of “rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” remain unswerving, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency, make full preparations for dealing with large-scale epidemics, strengthen confidence and persevere to the end, block the spread of the epidemic with rapid measures, and resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic. As the epidemic spills over and spreads, the society should be cleared as soon as possible to ensure the safety and health of the people. We must adhere to scientific, precise, strict and efficient prevention and control in accordance with the law, act quickly, make decisive decisions, and do our best to prevent and control the epidemic, so as to win the battle of epidemic prevention and control with the fastest speed, the shortest time, and the least cost. It is necessary to establish a bottom-line thinking, and never allow problems such as concealment and omission of the epidemic situation, the masses do not care about the disease, the masses have difficulties in basic life, the treatment of the masses is blunt and indifferent, formalistic bureaucracy, etc. To ensure the overall security and stability of the society.

Hu Henghua pointed out that the Chongqing Working Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Comprehensive Group of the State Council came to Chongqing to carry out supervision and guidance, which is a specific action to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and instructions, and a powerful measure to support Chongqing’s epidemic prevention and control work, which is very timely and necessary. All departments at all levels in the city must conscientiously unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment, resolutely shoulder the major political responsibility for epidemic prevention and control, do their work more solidly, and do their best to protect people’s lives Safety and good health. It is necessary to resolutely implement the various requirements of the working group, take the initiative to claim, carefully sort out, and implement the problems pointed out by the working group and the matters assigned by the working group, scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, and further improve the quality and efficiency of the work. It is necessary to effectively control the epidemic, serve the masses well, strengthen confidence, take more resolute and decisive measures to tackle difficulties, make every effort to chase the sun and break the chain, fully manage the social aspect, strictly implement the responsibility for prevention and control, resolutely fight the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control, and realize it as soon as possible. At the same time, it pays close attention to the feelings of the masses, cares about the lives of the masses, makes every effort to ensure the production and living services of the masses, and takes practical actions to reassure the Party Central Committee and satisfy the masses.

Relevant members of the working group, Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, city leaders Luo Lin, Dan Yanzheng, and responsible comrades of relevant municipal departments participated in relevant activities.