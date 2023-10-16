Chicago man in his 70s, hate crime during the Israeli-Palestinian war…murder of Muslim mother and child in rent :: Sympathetic media Newsis News Agency ::

A 32-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son suddenly attacked with a weapon. The child died.



Jewish and Muslim groups across the U.S. appeal for increased hate crimes



[시카고=AP/뉴시스] Oday Al-Fayumeh, the father of the murdered 6-year-old Muslim child, appears at a press conference at the Chicago Muslim Community Center on the 15th. 2023.10.16.

[시카고= AP/뉴시스] Reporter Cha Mi-rye = A 71-year-old male landlord in a residential area outside of Chicago, Illinois, USA, brandished a weapon on a 32-year-old Muslim woman and her 6-year-old son who were renting his house on the 15th (local time), which police said was a hate crime triggered by the war between Israel and Hamas. is being investigated.

Police said that the incident occurred in a remote residential area in Plainfield Township, a suburb of Chicago, and that it was determined to be a hate crime due to the Israel-Hamas war in that the mother and son were targeted because they were Muslims.

According to a statement posted on social media by the Will County Sheriff’s Office, police found the woman and child in the late morning of the 14th, and the child was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The child’s mother suffered multiple stab wounds, but it was announced that the injuries were not life-threatening. Her son’s autopsy revealed dozens of stab wounds on the little boy’s body.

The police said, “As a result of the investigation, the two victims were chosen by the suspects as targets of the crime while the Middle East war with Hamas and Israel continues because they are Muslims.”

In recent days, major U.S. police departments and federal authorities have issued nationwide emergency alerts in response to violence and killings fueled by anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim sentiments.

Jewish and Muslim groups in the United States have recently warned through social media that various threats and profanity predicting hate crimes have been flooding social media.

According to Will County police, the female victim called 911, saying her landlord suddenly attacked her with a knife. She said he then ran into her bathroom where she escaped and continued to fight with him.

The man suspected of murder, Joseph Chuba, was sitting upright on the ground near the driveway in front of his house when police arrived on the 14th and had a knife wound on his forehead, police announced.

[시카고( 미 일리노이주)=AP/뉴시스]The house where a Muslim mother and son from Chicago lived who were murdered by their landlord during the Israeli-Palestinian War. 2023. 10.16.

He was charged with multiple counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two hate crimes, possession of a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Police did not release the names of the victims and said the suspect is currently in custody awaiting initial arraignment.

However, the child’s uncle, Youssef Hanon, appeared at a press conference hosted by the Chicago branch of the American Islamic Fellowship on the 15th and revealed that the child’s name was Wadea al-Fayumeh, and that he was a Palestinian-American who was now 6 years old.

He, who immigrated to the United States in 1999 and works as a school teacher, said at a press conference, “We (Muslims) are humans, not animals. We want people to see us as humans, feel us as humans, and treat us as humans. Because “Because we are truly human,” he appealed.

He lamented that Palestinians are heartbroken just by what is happening in their hometown, but now they have reached a point where they feel threatened by their lives and activities wherever they live and have to struggle to protect their lives.

