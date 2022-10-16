The Alpago Alpine Rescue rescued a hiker from Vittorio Veneto who, due to fog, ran into a canal on Saturday and was unable to continue. A difficult intervention, which ended on Saturday evening around 10.40 pm. It was the 26-year-old vittoriese who raised the alarm: due to the fog, she had descended into a channel of Monte Messer and remained incrodata. She had started from Malga Cate, climbed to Forcella Grava Piana and had traveled the crests of the Muri, Brut Pas arriving at Messer equipped to overcome the aided sections. Her intention was to go down to the Toffolon bivouac, continue to Malga Pian Formosa and return to Cate. However, due to the fog, the girl made the wrong track of her, taking the Troi delle Gallinette and then taking a channel off the path, until she met 200 meters below, unable to move.

Since the fog wall prevented them from approaching, the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter embarked four rescuers and brought them down to 1,500 meters above sea level at the bivouac, from where they set off towards the ridges. Four other rescuers were transported by jeep to the locality of Al Fagheron and from there they left on foot. The team at high altitude, having ascended to the coordinates of the point where the girl was, arrived on the vertical and then descended in preservation along the grassy slope. Once the voice contact was made, the rescuers identified it and reached it at 1,800 meters above sea level. The girl was found in good condition, albeit cold, and she complained of slight pain in her ankle. After having secured her, the team went up the canal with her to return to the Troi delle Gallinette at 2 thousand meters.

From there the group got off at Pian Antander, to get on the jeep and go to Pian Formosa. The girl, expected by a friend, then went independently to the hospital for ankle pain. The intervention ended at 10.40pm.