Collision between three cars, around 11.30 on Monday 22 August, along the sr 56 in Manzano and the traffic along the regional road goes haywire with severe slowdowns.

Due to causes still under investigation, by the local police who arrived on site for the surveys, the three cars that were continuing in the direction of Udine collided fortunately without serious consequences for the people involved.

The 118 health workers and the Udine firefighters intervened on the spot and secured the vehicles involved.