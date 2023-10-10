China Calls for Immediate Ceasefire and Urges International Efforts to Resolve Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

China Urges Ceasefire Between Palestine and Israel, Calls for International Support

October 10, 2023

In a recent development, Zhai Jun, the Chinese government’s special envoy for the Middle East issue, had a phone call with Osama, Assistant Minister of Palestinian Affairs of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the ongoing tensions between Palestine and Israel. The conversation highlighted China‘s deep concern over the escalating violence and its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

During the call, Zhai Jun expressed China‘s sadness at the high number of civilian casualties resulting from the conflict and firmly opposed actions that harm innocent lives. China called for an immediate ceasefire between the warring parties and reiterated its support for the implementation of the “two-state solution” as the fundamental resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The “two-state solution” envisions the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel, with both parties coexisting peacefully. Zhai Jun emphasized the urgent need for practical efforts from the international community to achieve this solution and prevent further exacerbation of the situation. He also expressed China‘s willingness to maintain communication and coordination with Egypt in order to facilitate a cessation of hostilities and violence as soon as possible.

China further urged the international community to join forces in providing crucial humanitarian support to the Palestinian people and prevent a worsening of the humanitarian crisis, particularly in Gaza. The Chinese government stands ready to contribute to these efforts and emphasized the importance of preventing further suffering and displacement.

Usama, the Assistant Minister of Palestinian Affairs, applauded China‘s longstanding and just stance on the Palestinian issue. He emphasized the necessity of promoting a comprehensive and fair resolution based on the “two-state solution” and in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions. Usama also called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and create favorable conditions for restarting the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

Egypt, a key player in the region, expressed its commitment to working closely with China and other concerned parties to alleviate the tensions and work towards a peaceful resolution. The country welcomed China‘s initiative and looked forward to joint efforts in defusing the situation.

As the situation between Palestine and Israel escalates, international actors like China and Egypt play a vital role in voicing concerns, facilitating dialogue, and advocating for peaceful resolutions. Their commitment to the “two-state solution” and the overall stability of the region is crucial in achieving long-lasting peace and prosperity for the people of Palestine and Israel.

The Chinese government’s proactive involvement in the Middle East issue showcases its commitment to global peace and stability. The region and the international community now eagerly await further diplomatic actions and efforts to deescalate tensions and prevent further loss of life.

