At the forum, personnel from relevant ministries and commissions in my country, representatives of diplomatic envoys from five Central Asian countries in China, and representatives of domestic universities delivered speeches. Five representatives of students studying in Shaanxi universities from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and one representative of Shaanxi students studying in Kazakhstan delivered speeches respectively, showing their rich and colorful experience of studying abroad.

As one of the outcomes of the second meeting of foreign ministers of “China + Five Central Asian Countries”, the Xi’an “Five Central Asian Countries” International Students Education and Training Program was officially launched at the China-Central Asia People-to-People Friendship Forum. In the sub-forum of education and youth exchange, Xi’an City explained in detail the “Administrative Measures for the Special Scholarships for the Education and Training Program of “Five Central Asian Countries” International Students in Xi’an City”, and expressed its sincere welcome to the students from the five Central Asian countries.(Reporter: Li Yujia)