China-Central Asia People-to-People Friendship Forum Education and Youth Exchange Sub-Forum Held
Shaanxi Daily
2022-09-28
2022-09-28
Shaanxi Daily
On September 27th, the China-Central Asia People-to-People Friendship Forum Education and Youth Exchange Sub-forum with the theme of “Building an Educational Community and Embracing a Bright New Future” was held in Xi’an, aiming to build a China-Central Asia education and youth exchange platform. Establish a communication and exchange mechanism, promote youth exchanges, continuously deepen the friendly relations between China and the five Central Asian peoples, and promote the building of a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.
At the forum, personnel from relevant ministries and commissions in my country, representatives of diplomatic envoys from five Central Asian countries in China, and representatives of domestic universities delivered speeches. Five representatives of students studying in Shaanxi universities from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and one representative of Shaanxi students studying in Kazakhstan delivered speeches respectively, showing their rich and colorful experience of studying abroad.
As one of the outcomes of the second meeting of foreign ministers of “China + Five Central Asian Countries”, the Xi’an “Five Central Asian Countries” International Students Education and Training Program was officially launched at the China-Central Asia People-to-People Friendship Forum. In the sub-forum of education and youth exchange, Xi’an City explained in detail the “Administrative Measures for the Special Scholarships for the Education and Training Program of “Five Central Asian Countries” International Students in Xi’an City”, and expressed its sincere welcome to the students from the five Central Asian countries.(Reporter: Li Yujia)
