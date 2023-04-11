Home News China continues combat training around Taiwan
News

China continues combat training around Taiwan

by admin
China continues combat training around Taiwan

Chinese media reported on Tuesday that warships continued to conduct “combat training” in the waters around Taiwan.

On Monday, China said it had ended three days of war games around Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said it had spotted 9 warships and 26 Chinese aircraft in the vicinity of the island today, Tuesday, despite Beijing’s announcement of the end of its extensive military maneuvers.

The ministry added that Beijing had mobilized “military aircraft this morning (Tuesday) and crossed the center line from the north, center and south,” noting that the ships were spotted around 11:00 local time (3:00 GMT).

This Chinese show is a response to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s reception of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen last week in California, and Beijing’s warning of retaliatory measures, which followed the meeting.

See also  Covid, a 34-year-old woman in intensive care in Genoa after the AstraZeneca vaccine

You may also like

Traffic paralysis in Istanbul – Breaking news –...

Anxious Colombia

US, vigilant on downside risks from war in...

FC Luzerne: Thibault Klidje injured and absent for...

Diomedes de Jesús and Franco Argüelles present their...

The Ministry of Water Resources held an education...

April 2023 general conference news and announcements

FEMUA: Côte d’Ivoire is ready to welcome Togo...

Human Rights Commission of the Chamber will meet...

Emilia-Romagna at Nasa — Companies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy