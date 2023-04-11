Chinese media reported on Tuesday that warships continued to conduct “combat training” in the waters around Taiwan.

On Monday, China said it had ended three days of war games around Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said it had spotted 9 warships and 26 Chinese aircraft in the vicinity of the island today, Tuesday, despite Beijing’s announcement of the end of its extensive military maneuvers.

The ministry added that Beijing had mobilized “military aircraft this morning (Tuesday) and crossed the center line from the north, center and south,” noting that the ships were spotted around 11:00 local time (3:00 GMT).

This Chinese show is a response to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s reception of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen last week in California, and Beijing’s warning of retaliatory measures, which followed the meeting.

