This morning, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta spoke about the controversy generated by the candidacy of Jorge Macri as Buenos Aires mayor in the Radical Civic Union and in the Civic Coalition, who questioned the former president’s cousin Mauricio Macri for not meeting the necessary requirements. In this regard, the current Head of Government assured that “Justice has the last word“.

When asked about the alleged “incompatibility” of Macri’s candidacy to be mayor of Buenos Aires, Larreta established his position. “I talked to him, he showed us all the evidence and says he can be a candidate. If someone questioned it, justice has the last word. He showed the papers and in my opinion he can be a candidate, “he said in dialogue with Radio Rivadavia.

In this way, the Head of Government made his position clear in the face of the insinuations of a sector within the opposition coalition that alleges that there is a contradiction for which the former president’s cousin cannot present himself as a candidate in the City of Buenos Aires not meeting certain requirements.

One of those who raised their voices to oppose the transfer of Macri from the province of Buenos Aires to the city was Martin Lousteauwho assured that the current Minister of Government of Larreta does not meet the conditions established by the Constitution of the City to be elected as Head of Government.

One of the requirements that the radical economist and candidate for mayor of Buenos Aires pointed out is that Macri is not a native nor does he have a habitual and permanent residence in the City of Buenos Aires. In addition, he accuses him of wanting to be Buenos Aires Head of Government while he is still mayor of Vicente López (on leave).

This new intern at Together for Change It began with the tweet of the head of the Civic Coalition bloc in the Buenos Aires Legislature, Facundo del Gaiso. The legislator of the party headed by Elisa Carrion It asked that it be defined if the former president’s cousin could run as a candidate in the City due to his past as a provincial official.

“This situation has to be cleared up quickly. To clear doubts about the possibility of competing in the City without the risk of challenge”, Del Gaiso wrote in Twitter. And she accompanied the message with a note from the newspaper Clarion who remembered a video of Macri himself, prior to the 2021 legislative elections, where questioned the leap from Capital to Province that Diego Santilli had made.

“These things must be stopped immediately, that it be clear if they give him the qualities to compete in the City and no further discussion. And if they can’t say it quickly, “Del Gaiso claimed in his tweet.

For his part, Macri had responded to the Buenos Aires legislator: “Facundo, whenever you want, I will make all the information available to the CC team that certifies that I meet all the requirements to be a candidate. Don’t worry about that. The people will decide. Hug”.