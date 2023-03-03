Updated: March 03, 2023 6:03 PM

Musk retweeted the Wuhan laboratory leak, and the party media jumped; the first hearing of the China Ad Hoc Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives: Split the CCP. (Cartooned by NTDTV)

[The Epoch Times, March 03, 2023](NTDTV’s full version of China Ban on March 2) The two sessions are approaching, armed police on Chang’an Avenue in Beijing are on guard with guns; Musk reposted the Wuhan laboratory leak, and the party media jumped; The first hearing of the China Ad Hoc Committee of the Court: Split the CCP; U.S. sanctions hit the CCP’s chip industry hard, and more than 5,000 companies went bankrupt.

New Tang Dynasty Television Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdbvc-yJ4JQjNGTgFiJIZNA

Transferred from New Tang Dynasty 【forbidden news in china】March 2 full version

Responsible editor: Xia Song#