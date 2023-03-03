Home News [China Forbidden News]Musk forwarded the Wuhan laboratory to leak the poison, saying that the party media jumped feet | CCP chip industry | The Epoch Times
News

[China Forbidden News]Musk forwarded the Wuhan laboratory to leak the poison, saying that the party media jumped feet | CCP chip industry | The Epoch Times

by admin

Musk retweeted the Wuhan laboratory leak, and the party media jumped; the first hearing of the China Ad Hoc Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives: Split the CCP. (Cartooned by NTDTV)

[The Epoch Times, March 03, 2023](NTDTV’s full version of China Ban on March 2) The two sessions are approaching, armed police on Chang’an Avenue in Beijing are on guard with guns; Musk reposted the Wuhan laboratory leak, and the party media jumped; The first hearing of the China Ad Hoc Committee of the Court: Split the CCP; U.S. sanctions hit the CCP’s chip industry hard, and more than 5,000 companies went bankrupt.

New Tang Dynasty Television Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdbvc-yJ4JQjNGTgFiJIZNA

Transferred from New Tang Dynasty 【forbidden news in china】March 2 full version

Responsible editor: Xia Song#

See also  Beatrice, 100 at Faccio di Castellamonte, focuses on art: "I love traveling a lot"

You may also like

They entered his house and wounded him with...

MIMIT updates the lists of LCN DTT numbers...

Prosecutor’s Office opened investigation against Nicolás Petro, deputy...

shock in South Africa » Science News

Monsignor Misael Vacca took office as the new...

Serie A: Napoli-Lazio 0-1 – Lazio

Images of Luis Díaz confirm that he is...

Crash along the A4 in the Milan area,...

Elderly woman dies after being hit by a...

Juve appeal ‘charges changed, due process violated’ –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy