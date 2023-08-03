Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the formation of 2 lists of educational personnel for fixed-term assignments for the academic year 2023/2024 in the profiles of Socio-Educational Instructor in nursery schools and Teacher / or in kindergarten with support

Public notice for the formation of 2 lists of educational personnel for fixed-term assignments for the academic year 2023/2024 in the profiles of Socio-Educational Instructor in nursery schools and Teacher / or in kindergarten on support.

Candidates who intend to participate in the procedure must submit their application exclusively electronically, via SPID (public digital identity system) – CIE (Electronic Identity Card) – TS-CNS (Health Card – National Services Card), under penalty of exclusion, by filling in the specific online form.

To participate in the procedure, the candidate must have a certified email address (PEC) in his name.

Deadline: the deadlines for submitting applications start from the date of publication of this notice until 12:00 on 22 August 2023. The transmission of the application is proven by a specific electronic certification issued by the system.



