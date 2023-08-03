Home » Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the formation of 2 lists of educational personnel for fixed-term assignments for the academic year 2023/2024 in the profiles of Socio-Educational Instructor in nursery schools and Teacher / or in kindergarten with support
News

Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the formation of 2 lists of educational personnel for fixed-term assignments for the academic year 2023/2024 in the profiles of Socio-Educational Instructor in nursery schools and Teacher / or in kindergarten with support

by admin

Public notice for the formation of 2 lists of educational personnel for fixed-term assignments for the academic year 2023/2024 in the profiles of Socio-Educational Instructor in nursery schools and Teacher / or in kindergarten on support.

Candidates who intend to participate in the procedure must submit their application exclusively electronically, via SPID (public digital identity system) – CIE (Electronic Identity Card) – TS-CNS (Health Card – National Services Card), under penalty of exclusion, by filling in the specific online form.

To participate in the procedure, the candidate must have a certified email address (PEC) in his name.

Deadline: the deadlines for submitting applications start from the date of publication of this notice until 12:00 on 22 August 2023. The transmission of the application is proven by a specific electronic certification issued by the system.

See also  Ascanio Celestini's solo: "Italy seen through Pasolini"

You may also like

Sunak gives unusual advice to Brits facing high...

Police patrol car murderers arrested in Neiva

#FormezComunica n.201- 19 July 2023

Brazilian Marcelo seriously injures a rival, is sent...

Colombia pedals for gold in the Glasgow Cycling...

Cybersecurity, wave of hacker attacks: Italy raises its...

Yaku says that he will hand over the...

The Declining Dream: Miami’s Struggle to Maintain Its...

‘Our Shore’: the story of Chocó told by...

Fair trade, applications for facilitation from 4 September

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy