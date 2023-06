Soccer player from Quibdo, Henry David Mosquera Sánchez, became the figure in the game that his team (Red Bull Bragantino) beat Flamengo, one of the most powerful clubs in the world, with the score 4-0.

Mosquera Sánchez shone by scoring two goals (double) on matchday 11 of the Brazilian championship.

The soccer player from Quibdo is 21 years old, 1.75 m tall. tall and began as a professional athlete in the Envigado club.

