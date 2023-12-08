Home » China Mobile provides full coverage of the 5G network in the Henan section of the Zhengzhou-Jiji High-speed Railway_Construction_Xinxiang_Zhengzhou East Railway Station
China Mobile provides full coverage of the 5G network in the Henan section of the Zhengzhou-Jiji High-speed Railway

China Mobile provides full coverage of the 5G network in the Henan section of the Zhengzhou-Jiji High-speed Railway_Construction_Xinxiang_Zhengzhou East Railway Station

China Mobile Provides Full 5G Network Coverage on the Henan Section of Zhengzhou-Jilin High-speed Railway

At 10:58 on December 8, the Zhengzhou-Ji high-speed railway officially opened for operation, marking the completion of the last step of Henan’s “meter”-shaped high-speed rail network. This makes it the country’s first such network that has also entered the 5G era. The 407-kilometer long railway line has been completed with full 5G network coverage, ensuring high-quality wireless connectivity for passengers.

Henan Mobile has strategically planned a total of 471 base stations along the Zhengzhou-Jiji High-speed Railway, with a specialized team working diligently to guarantee high-quality coverage tasks. In addition, 963 kilometers of new optical cables have been laid for the installation of the 5G network.

The Jizheng High-speed Railway is an essential component of the national “eight vertical and eight horizontal” high-speed rail network. The completion of the Zhengzhou-Jiji line has significantly reduced travel time for passengers and has been warmly welcomed by commuters. The seamless coverage of China Mobile’s 5G network along this route has ensured smooth voice and video calls, as well as high-definition video streaming, providing a superior travel experience for passengers.

Mobile network stations have been constructed approximately every 480 meters along the Anyang section of the railway line to continuously emit 4G/5G signals to the high-speed rail track area. A total of 138 kilometers of optical cables and 83 new base stations have been installed to ensure continuous and stable 5G coverage for passengers along the line.

Similar efforts have also been made by Henan Mobile in other sections of the railway. In the Puyang East section, 147 kilometers of new optical cables and 65 base stations were built, providing an impressive download rate of 821Mbps and an upload rate of 135Mbps. The Xinxiang section, which involved establishing private networks at merging areas of different railway lines, has also seen the successful completion of 145 base stations, ensuring a 100% success rate for voice calls and 5G network coverage of 100%.

The full coverage of the 5G network on the Henan section of the Zhengzhou-Jilin High-speed Railway holds great significance for the interconnection between the Central Plains urban agglomeration and the Shandong Peninsula urban agglomeration, as well as the promotion of high-quality regional economic and social development.

In the coming times, Henan Mobile is committed to further enhancing the wireless network usage perception of high-speed rail passengers by promoting 5G network optimization and high-quality network in-depth coverage on high-speed rail lines.

