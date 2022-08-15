



China Net, August 15 (Reporter Wu Jiatong) On the 14th, Makey, chairman of the Asia-Pacific Group of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, led a group of five members of the two parties to visit Taiwan, China. On the 15th, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and other departments responded.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Challenging the one-China principle

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference on the 15th that U.S. Senator Markey and his party, in disregard of China‘s solemn representations and firm opposition, insisted on visiting the Taiwan region of China, blatantly violating the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. alliances. The communique stipulates that the violation of China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity sends a serious wrong signal to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces.

Wang Wenbin emphasized that the one-China principle is the general consensus of the international community and the basic norm of international relations, as well as the political foundation for the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States and the development of bilateral relations. Realizing China‘s reunification is an irresistible historical trend and the unbreakable common will of the Chinese people.

Wang Wenbin said that China once again urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiques, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly, and stop going further and further down the wrong path of falsifying, hollowing out and distorting the one-China principle, so as not to confront China. U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait have caused further damage. China will take firm and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. A few politicians in the United States are in unison with the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, trying to challenge the one-China principle. They are doomed to failure.

Ministry of National Defense: “Using Taiwan to control China” is doomed to failure, “relying on the United States to seek independence” is self-destruct

Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on the 15th that this blatantly violated the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, violated China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, sent a wrong signal to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, and fully exposed that the United States is peace in the Taiwan Strait. The true face of stability spoilers and disruptors. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army organized a multi-army joint combat readiness patrol and an actual combat drill in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island, which is a resolute response and a solemn deterrent to the US-Taiwan collusion and provocation.

Wu Qian emphasized that Taiwan is China‘s Taiwan, and the Taiwan issue should not allow any foreign interference. The US side and the DPP authorities are warned: “Using Taiwan to control China” is doomed to failure, and “relying on the United States to seek independence” will bring about its own demise. Any attempt or act that goes against the historical trend, goes against the will of the entire Chinese people, and obstructs the process of China‘s reunification will inevitably end in failure. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has continued to train and prepare for war, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely smash any form of “Taiwan independence” separatism and foreign interference attempts.

Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: If the DPP authorities fail to restrain themselves on the road of relying on foreigners and seeking “independence” provocations, they will be severely punished

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on the 15th that the visit of some US politicians and congressmen to Taiwan is another example of violating the serious commitments the US has made on the Taiwan issue and deliberately undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait. This wrong behavior seriously violates the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, and we firmly oppose it.

Ma Xiaoguang pointed out that some people in the United States did not learn the lessons of the serious consequences of Pelosi’s escape to Taiwan, and the DPP authorities have repeatedly wooed external anti-China forces to seek “independence” provocations, fully exposing that the US “uses Taiwan to control China” and the DPP authorities “rely on” The United States seeks independence” sinister intentions.

“Our struggle to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity has been widely supported by the international community. I warn the DPP authorities that if they fail to restrain themselves on the road of relying on foreigners and seeking ‘independence’ provocations, they will be severely punished.” Ma Xiaoguang emphasized .

Eastern Theater: Take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait

Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command, said that on August 15, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command organized a multi-service joint combat readiness patrol and an actual combat drill in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island. This is a solemn deterrent against the US and Taiwan continuing to play political tricks and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The theater forces will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

