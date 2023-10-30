China’s ‘Hello China’ National Tourism Image Unveiled at Tourism Expo Japan

from various political parties, and representatives of the Japanese tourism industry visited the China Pavilion and watched the performances. They praised the diverse and rich cultural heritage of China and expressed their willingness to strengthen tourism exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

The “Hello China” national tourism image aims to promote Chinese tourism and culture to the world, providing a warm and friendly image of China as a tourist destination. The image showcases the iconic panda, which is a beloved symbol of Chinese culture and also represents the country’s commitment to wildlife conservation. The colorful letters and ancient seal symbolize the Chinese language and calligraphy, highlighting the rich history and cultural traditions of China.

The China Pavilion at the Japan International Tourism Expo displayed a wide range of attractions from different regions of China. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of places like the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Hunan Province and the ancient city of Xi’an in Shaanxi Province, home to the world-famous Terracotta Army. The expo also showcased the modernity and vibrancy of cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou, highlighting China‘s rapid development and urbanization.

The interactive experience area at the China Pavilion allowed visitors to participate in various cultural activities and learn more about Chinese traditions. From Beijing Intangible Cultural Heritage Rabbit Coloring to Henan Tai Chi Kung Fu Teaching, visitors immersed themselves in the richness of Chinese culture and had a chance to engage in hands-on experiences.

The presence of former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other political and industry representatives at the China Pavilion demonstrates the mutual interest and potential for collaboration between China and Japan in the tourism sector. Both countries have been working towards enhancing cultural exchanges and tourism cooperation in recent years, and the “Hello China” national tourism image serves as a platform to strengthen these efforts.

Overall, the “Tourism Expo Japan” provided a valuable opportunity for countries to showcase their tourism offerings and promote cultural exchanges. The unveiling of the national tourism image “Hello China” at the China Pavilion highlighted the diversity and beauty of Chinese culture, attracting attention and admiration from tourism professionals and the Japanese public. This event sets the stage for increased tourism cooperation and further strengthens the bond between China and Japan in the field of tourism.

