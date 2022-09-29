On September 29, the list of the first World Association of Top Scientists (WLA Prize) in 2022 was announced in Shanghai. American computer science and statistician Michael I. Jordan won the “Intelligence Science or Mathematics Award” for “fundamental contributions to the theoretical foundations of machine learning and its applications”; German biochemist Dirk Dirk Görlich was awarded the “Life Science or Medicine Prize” for his “key discoveries on the mechanism and selectivity of protein transport between the cytoplasm and nucleus”.

Each individual award of the WLA Prize is worth 10 million yuan, and it is selected once a year. It is currently one of the most awarded science and technology awards in the world, and it is also the most awarded science and technology award in China so far.

Michael Jordan was awarded for his fundamental contributions to the theoretical foundations of machine learning and its applications. He has been working in the field of machine learning for nearly 30 years and is one of the pioneers in truly applying machine learning to topic-specific models such as text analysis, image analysis.

Machine learning is the cornerstone of artificial intelligence. In the past decade, the application of machine learning in many fields has exploded, such as self-driving cars, X-ray analysis, protein folding prediction, etc. theoretical framework.

Dirk Görlich, the winner of the “Life Science or Medicine Award” of the Top Association for Science and Technology Award, mainly focuses on intracellular transport, nuclear pore complexes, import and export proteins, intrinsically disordered proteins and Phase-separated, recombinant antibodies. He was awarded for his key discoveries on the mechanism and selectivity of protein transport between the cytoplasm and nucleus.

Protein is the material basis of life and contains the mystery of life activities. In the past 8 years, Geerlich’s papers have been continuously highly cited by scientists, and have shown an upward trend year by year, which proves that the importance of his research field and the influence of his research results are constantly increasing.

Nowadays, the research on the transport mechanism of proteins in the colloidal structure has profoundly influenced relevant basic research and extended to clinical applications, such as understanding and controlling the molecular delivery mechanism and the interaction with the nucleus production in the process of diagnosis and treatment. The clinical evaluation of disease treatment is very important.

The work of the winners is original. For example, Professor Gerlich was the first to discover the import protein responsible for recognizing nucleoprotein signals and generating interactions, and after starting independent research, he continued to obtain a number of fundamental discoveries, thus revolutionizing research in this field. He also discovered that the colloidal phase of the nuclear pore complex can form a gel, and it is this colloidal substance that realizes the selective transport and passage of RNA molecules and small protein molecules in the cytoplasm.

The top science and technology association told the first financial reporter that the WLA Prize is aimed at the world‘s top science awards, and is positioned as an international scientific award established in China, organized by social forces, and selected and awarded to scientists around the world (regardless of nationality and age). The award, which invites the world‘s top scientists, including Nobel Prize winners and Turing Award winners, to serve as judges, is used to recognize scientists who have made outstanding contributions to their respective fields on a global scale. In the future, this scientific award created in China is expected to become the world‘s top scientific award with significant international influence.

Wu Xiangdong, executive director of the Top Science and Technology Association and chairman of the Top Science and Technology Association Award Management Committee, revealed to the First Financial Reporter that the 5th World Top Scientists Forum will be held in November, and the two winners will be invited to Shanghai to participate in the award ceremony and series of forum activities .

The top science and technology association also told the first financial reporter that the scientists nominated for the first WLA Prize also have candidates from China. It is hoped that in the future selection, some Chinese scientists can stand out.

As more and more companies join hands with scientists, the signs of a diversified investment mechanism for basic research in my country have emerged, which will also promote young scientists to make better research results. “I think it’s a good thing to set up such an award, which helps to recognize scientists who have made outstanding contributions in the field of original scientific research, whether it is in the world or in China.” Hu Ji, Distinguished Professor of Changjiang Scholars at ShanghaiTech University and the Ministry of Education, commented on No. A financial reporter said.