China‘s latest quantum computer “Wukong” is about to come out, and the country’s first quantum chip production line is running at full capacity

In Hefei, Anhui, the first domestic quantum chip production line has been busy these days.my country’s latest quantum computer “Wukong” is about to be launched here, and the production line is in full swing to produce quantum chips.

Today (January 31) at 11:15 noon, CCTV News will broadcast live to explore how the supercomputer “heart” was born!

It is understood that Hefei Benyuan Quantum has developed a number of Chinese quantum computers and successfully delivered a quantum computer to users for use.my country has become the third country in the world capable of delivering complete quantum computers.

Origin Quantum is the first quantum computing company in China. As early as 2020, Origin Quantum launched the first domestic superconducting quantum computer “Benyuan Wuyuan No. 1”, equipped with a superconducting 6-bit quantum processor Kuafu KFC6-130 and Origin Quantum Measurement and control all-in-one machine.

original quantum computer