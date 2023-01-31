Home News China’s latest quantum computer “Wukong” is about to come out. The first domestic quantum chip production line is running at full capacity–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
News

China’s latest quantum computer “Wukong” is about to come out. The first domestic quantum chip production line is running at full capacity–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
China’s latest quantum computer “Wukong” is about to come out. The first domestic quantum chip production line is running at full capacity–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

China‘s latest quantum computer “Wukong” is about to come out, and the country’s first quantum chip production line is running at full capacity

2023-01-31 09:09:38 Source: Fast Technology Author: Xpress Editor: Xpress Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

In Hefei, Anhui, the first domestic quantum chip production line has been busy these days.my country’s latest quantum computer “Wukong” is about to be launched here, and the production line is in full swing to produce quantum chips.

Today (January 31) at 11:15 noon, CCTV News will broadcast live to explore how the supercomputer “heart” was born!

China's latest quantum computer

It is understood that Hefei Benyuan Quantum has developed a number of Chinese quantum computers and successfully delivered a quantum computer to users for use.my country has become the third country in the world capable of delivering complete quantum computers.

Origin Quantum is the first quantum computing company in China. As early as 2020, Origin Quantum launched the first domestic superconducting quantum computer “Benyuan Wuyuan No. 1”, equipped with a superconducting 6-bit quantum processor Kuafu KFC6-130 and Origin Quantum Measurement and control all-in-one machine.

China's latest quantum computer

original quantum computer

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Xpress

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

See also  The unit price exceeds 300 million US dollars! Intel won the first batch of second-generation High-NA EUV lithography machine 2nm will be the first to mass production

You may also like

Fipronil will be banned to protect pollinators –...

Yopal Secretary of Education reiterates that schools cannot...

New duel between taxi drivers and transport applications...

Valledupar students would not receive food during the...

They denounce extortion of men through dating applications

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Colombians in Spain receive recognition for their contribution...

Personería requests precautionary measure for high energy rates

“We are not going to ban platforms”: MinTransporte

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy