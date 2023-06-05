Home » Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu sends all-round tough signal at Shangri-La Dialogue – BBC News 中文
Li Shangfu became China‘s defense minister in March.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu delivered his first major speech after taking office at the Shangri-La Dialogue, in which he mentioned that a fierce conflict between China and the United States would be an “unbearable pain” for the world.

At the summit in the field of security and defense, Li Shangfu pointed out that “some countries” are intensifying the arms race in Asia.

But he said that the world is big enough to accommodate the common development of China and the United States, and the two superpowers should seek win-win cooperation.

Li Shangfu did not directly mention the United States in his speech, but said that “some countries willfully interfere in other countries’ internal affairs and regional affairs.”

