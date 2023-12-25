Chinese surgeon suspended after hitting patient (82) during eye surgery: “She moved too much”

Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into a shocking video making the rounds on social media. Footage shows a surgeon hitting a partially anesthetized woman (82) in the face during an eye operation because, according to him, she had “moved too much”. Aier China, the hospital’s headquarters in the city of Guiyang, has now suspended the surgeon, BBC reports.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:49 PM

The gruesome surveillance images actually date from 2019, but were first shared on the social media platform Weibo last week by Dr. Ai Fen, a well-known doctor who became one of the first doctors to treat patients with the coronavirus in the year of the incident. It is unclear why she posted the video. The incident went viral and caused a lot of outrage.

The 82-year-old woman also became blind in her left eye after the operation in 2019. It is not clear whether the incident has anything to do with this, but she only received a measly compensation of 65 euros from the hospital management. The hospital was also supposed to inform Aier China at the time about what had happened, but they now say they were not informed. On Thursday they therefore announced the resignation of the hospital’s CEO and the suspension of the doctor.

