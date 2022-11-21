Home News Chivasso, assault in the emergency room, Nursind: “Enough is enough”
Chivasso, assault in the emergency room, Nursind: "Enough is enough"

Chivasso, assault in the emergency room, Nursind: “Enough is enough”

CHIVASSO. Another attack in an ASL/To4 emergency room. This was denounced by the Nursind, the union of the nursing professions. The episode took place in the emergency room of the Chivasso hospital on Sunday 20 November, around 11pm. «Two colleagues were unjustifiably beaten for the mere fact of carrying out their work – says Giuseppe Summa, Nursind territorial secretary -. In addition to the already critical emergency room situations that we have been denouncing for some time, episodes of aggression against staff are multiplying. Left alone in all respects. Not only getting kicked and punched but also the task of having to report the perpetrators of these horrible episodes with the fear of retaliation”.

According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri, some people went into a rage due to waiting in the emergency room, argued with the staff and a scuffle ensued, during which an as yet unidentified subject punched a nurse. When the Arma military arrived, the people had already disappeared

For Summa «urgent answers are needed. We still don’t know the reasons and details. In any case, they are unjustifiable gestures that shouldn’t happen. We once again express our full solidarity with our colleagues in the knowledge that this is no longer enough. We will immediately ask for a meeting with the company».

