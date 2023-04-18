Christian Guevara highlights freedom of expression in Salvadoran journalism

On April 17, the deputy president of the Legislative Assembly invited Youtubers and content creators to cover the plenary sessions of the Legislative Plenary and the work of the deputies from that day on.

Within the framework of this invitation, the head of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, welcomed the content creators and recalled that the deputies of the Assembly defend democracy and freedom of expression. He expressed: “How many journalists are detained? How many journalists have you seen running? There is no political persecution here (…) I am sure that more than one of you (content creators, youtubers and journalists) sympathizes with the opposition, and that is fine. There is no problem. That’s the freedom of the press we want.”

In the legislative compound, the deputies provided journalists with a communications room so that they can work comfortably while covering the plenary sessions. Likewise, the details were provided to the guests to be able to accredit themselves, through a set of steps to follow: identification of the person, presentation of documents and information on the platform they use.