Cicpc investigates death of child in Maturín

by admin
The child was found lifeless in the living room of his house, in the Brisas sector of La Cascada de La Puente, Alto de Los Godos parish in Maturín.

Cicpc Maturín officials are investigating the case.

The Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC) investigates the death of a niño in Monagas.

The child was found lifeless in the living room of his house, in the Brisas sector of La Cascada de La Puente, Alto de Los Godos parish in Maturín.

Until now, the causes of the event are unknown, although police officers keep the mother in custody.

The minor was the third of the four children of a couple of Monagas militiamen.

A few hours later after the event, some men entered the house to plunder it.

Velandia Star Avatar

Web Director La Verdad de Monagas. Host Monagas Vision and Sonora 99.3 FM. lcda. in Social Communication LUZVE. Journalist, Content Writer, Announcer

