Oil production grew 4.02% in April

Oil production in Colombia experienced growth of 4.02% in April of this year compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching a daily average of 782,277 barrels, according to data provided by the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) and compiled by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

In an official statement, the Ministry detailed that oil production in April 2023 exceeded that registered in April 2022, when it reached 752,079 barrels per day. In addition, it was reported that there was a 1.39% increase in daily oil production compared to March of this year.

This increase in production is attributed to the Indico, Caño Sur, Acacías and Cajúa oil fields in the department of Meta, as well as the Andina fields in Arauca (on the border with Venezuela), Acordionero in Cesar and Tigana in Casanare.

“The annual average production, between April 2022 and the same month of 2023, was 771,278 barrels of oil per day, which represents an increase of 3.38% compared to what was registered for the previous year, when it reached 746,056. barrels», indicated the Ministry.

Regarding gas production in Colombia, according to the ANH, an average of 1,028 million cubic feet per day (mcfd) was registered in April, which represents a decrease of 6.54% compared to the same month of the year. before, when 1,060 mcfd was reached.

This behavior is due to the reduction in gas sold in the Cupiagua, Cupiagua Sur, Pauto Sur and Floreña fields in Casanare, as well as the maintenance carried out in the Floreña CPF plant, the Chuchupa fields in La Guajira, Gibraltar in Boyacá and Mammy in Sucre.

“The annual production average between April 2022 and the same month of 2023 was 1,048 mcfd, which represents a decrease of 2.11% compared to the annual average registered for the previous year, which was 1,070 mcfd,” he explained. Ministry of Mines