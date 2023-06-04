Home » Oil production grew 4.02% in April
News

Oil production grew 4.02% in April

by admin
Oil production grew 4.02% in April

Oil production in Colombia experienced growth of 4.02% in April of this year compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching a daily average of 782,277 barrels, according to data provided by the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) and compiled by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

In an official statement, the Ministry detailed that oil production in April 2023 exceeded that registered in April 2022, when it reached 752,079 barrels per day. In addition, it was reported that there was a 1.39% increase in daily oil production compared to March of this year.

This increase in production is attributed to the Indico, Caño Sur, Acacías and Cajúa oil fields in the department of Meta, as well as the Andina fields in Arauca (on the border with Venezuela), Acordionero in Cesar and Tigana in Casanare.

“The annual average production, between April 2022 and the same month of 2023, was 771,278 barrels of oil per day, which represents an increase of 3.38% compared to what was registered for the previous year, when it reached 746,056. barrels», indicated the Ministry.

Regarding gas production in Colombia, according to the ANH, an average of 1,028 million cubic feet per day (mcfd) was registered in April, which represents a decrease of 6.54% compared to the same month of the year. before, when 1,060 mcfd was reached.

This behavior is due to the reduction in gas sold in the Cupiagua, Cupiagua Sur, Pauto Sur and Floreña fields in Casanare, as well as the maintenance carried out in the Floreña CPF plant, the Chuchupa fields in La Guajira, Gibraltar in Boyacá and Mammy in Sucre.

See also  Cabal and Roy are listed

“The annual production average between April 2022 and the same month of 2023 was 1,048 mcfd, which represents a decrease of 2.11% compared to the annual average registered for the previous year, which was 1,070 mcfd,” he explained. Ministry of Mines

You may also like

Allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann

Ankara: Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as...

Atlético Nacional player suffers serious traffic accident

Triathlon now live: The Ironman in Hamburg |...

The progress of wheat harvesting has exceeded 30%....

Yemnat” is the only one to publish the...

The unusual story behind the alleged bomb at...

Ukraine news: Many injured after attack near Dnipro...

Haseloff: “An increase in contributions cannot be communicated...

Cicpc investigates death of child in Maturín

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy