The 2023 edition of “The Veneto Region for quality cinema – The Region takes you to the cinema for three euros – Tuesdays at the cinema”, a multi-year project of the Veneto Region carried out in collaboration with the Italian Federation of Arthouse Cinema (FICE) of the Three Venices and the Triveneta Interregional Union AGIS.

The review, which involves twenty-eight cinemas in the region, will allow cinema enthusiasts to go to the cinema every Tuesday in the months of March, May and November, with a ticket at a reduced cost of three euros, thus allowing them to appreciate works by qualities coming from the night of the Oscars, from the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice International Film Festival, as well as the autumn cinematic novelties. The reduced cost is also an invitation to the public to return to theaters again and approach the viewing of unusual films, perhaps not usually considered because they are perceived as difficult or too niche, but which turn out to have a great emotional and emotional impact.

«We are very satisfied with the participation of the cinemas for the review “The Region takes you to the cinema with three euros – Tuesdays at the cinema”. – declares Cristiano Corazzari, Councilor for Culture of the Veneto Region – The Veneto Region supports the cinema and supports this initiative which has consolidated in the area allowing the public to enjoy author cinematographic works. It is essential to go back to places of culture and in particular to cinemas because in this way the logic of being together is also restored. The cinema is the place where watching a film becomes an individual and collective experience».

«The “Martedì al Cinema” financed by the Veneto Region are one of the recurring initiatives of greatest help to the Cinema in all senses, both from the side of the spectator who benefits from them, and from the side of the hall that hosts the screenings – comments Franco Oss Noser, President of the Triveneta Interregional Union AGIS-. Cinemas are the last bulwark of communities, so we must treat them as a primary asset. For this reason, in the wake of the German example, which in recent weeks has been studying a new law dedicated to cinema, which also has difficulty restarting there, we too, like AGIS, want to promote a new organic proposal dedicated to the sector».

«There are many fronts on which cinemas and the Region have and are working in synergy to bring the public back to cinemas – confirms Giuliana Fantoni, President of the FICE of the Tre Venezie – From the Christmas period onwards we have detected slight signs of recovery and we must continue to focus on these. Hence the importance of an initiative such as that of “Tuesdays at the cinema” for three euros, an appointment by now traditional, successful and eagerly awaited by the public, which again this year will be able to count on highly popular titles: in this first month most of the films that have received an Oscar nomination are in theaters, titles from Cannes will arrive in May and those of the new season in the autumn. We can therefore only expect excellent results again this year».

A total of twenty-eight cinemas in the Veneto region have joined the initiative this year. Cinema Italia is confirmed in Belluno. In Padua the appointment is every Tuesday at the Cinema Esperia, the Cinema Il Lux, the Multiastra and the Cinema Rex. In the province of Rovigo the reference room is the Multiplex Politeama of Badia Polesine. In Treviso we find the Edera multiplex, while in the province Hesperia multiplex in Castelfranco Veneto, the Cinergia multiplex in Conegliano, the Italia-Eden multiplex in Montebelluna, the Cristallo cinema in Oderzo, the Manzoni multiplex in the village and the Verdi multiplex in Vittorio Veneto. In Venice, “Tuesdays at the Cinema” will be held at the Giorgione Multiplex, the Rossini Multiplex and the Astra Multiplex; on the mainland, the appointment is at the Cinema Dante, at the IMG Candiani and at the IMG Palazzo in Mestre; in the province, it will be possible to enter theaters at a reduced price at the Verdi Multiplex in Cavarzere, at the Cinema Teatro Mirano in Mirano and at the Cinema Oratorio in Robegano. In Verona, the screenings will touch the Rivoli multiplex in the city centre, the Cinergia multiplex in Legnago and the Cristallo multiplex in San Bonifacio. Finally, there are four cinemas in Vicenza and its province: the Odeon Cinema in the city, the Metropolis Multiplex in Bassano del Grappa, the Busnelli Cinema in Dueville and the Starplex Multiplex in Marano Vicentino.

Every week it will be possible to check which works are being programmed on the website www.agistriveneto.it and on the facebook page @agis.trevenezie.

The cost of the ticket is 3 euros. In the case of multiplexes, check in advance which screenings cost 3 euros. The reservation of seats is reserved to the management of the room.