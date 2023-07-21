Circular from the Rectorate: Open letter on the latest reporting in the Freie Presse | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell Campus Photo/Graphics: Wolfgang Thieme/Jacob Müller

Dear, dear members and relatives of Chemnitz University of Technology,

Freedom of the press is constitutionally guaranteed by Article 5 Paragraph 1 Clause 1 of the Basic Law and is an integral part of our free democratic basic order. As such, it is an extremely valuable asset of our democratic community, which is extremely valued by Chemnitz University of Technology. Chemnitz University of Technology also appreciates the press code of the German Press Council and the journalistic principles laid down therein, which include journalistic diligence.

Unfortunately, the Freie Presse reported “Chemnitz University is slipping into a deep research crisis”. dated July 13, 2023 and “TU Chemnitz loses external experts in the university council” from July 15, 2023 as well as the associated comment “Loss for the university” both poorly researched and tendentious and partially incorrectly reported.

Since this is happening again and again, friendly comments and requests on our part in the past have obviously not brought about any change and we have been asked by many members of our university as well as the city society not to let the reporting go on like this, we have decided to take a public position. At the same time, we very much regret that this is necessary.

The following should be noted about the report “Chemnitz University is slipping into a deep research crisis” from July 13, 2023:

In the above report, the Freie Presse addressed developments at Chemnitz University of Technology as well as decisions by the Rectorate without having sent a single inquiry to the Rectorate before the report was published – again and again. The following points require correction or classification:

First, it is shown that the continuation of an SFB is in question. Not mentioned are the recent acquisition of an SFB/Transregio together with the University of Leipzig, the acquisition of several DFG research groups and the increase in third-party funding to EUR 88.0 million in 2022 (which means an increase of 28.3 percent compared to 2019). Against this background, it is incomprehensible how the Freie Presse came to the lurid conclusion of a “deep research crisis”. Mentioning these achievements would, of course, have made this impossible.

Secondly With regard to the CircEcon project, it is claimed that “the initial leadership of Chemnitz University of Technology has been lost [ging]because the rectorate has not been in contact with the other partners in the project for a long time […] could agree.” The fact is that Chemnitz University of Technology as an institution neither had nor intended to take the lead in this project – and CircEcon will be managed by a board of directors, for which each cooperation partner appoints a member with equal rights, and the board of directors is advised and monitored by a steering committee, for which each cooperation partner also appoints a member with equal rights. Any further distribution of tasks within the board of directors must be carried out by the participating scientists themselves.

Thirdly, with regard to the CircEcon project, it is claimed that “Chemnitz TU rector Gerd Strohmeier hesitated”. The fact is that the Rectorate, which is responsible here, did not “hesitate”, but first clarified the feasibility, the long-term financial planning, the risk coverage and the concrete basis of the cooperation before finally approving the project. After all, CircEcon is a research campus in Lusatia, which is initially funded by structural funds from the federal government, but then has to be operated without corresponding subsidies.

Fourth, it is claimed that the technical profile of Chemnitz University of Technology “apparently has not made any progress in recent years [habe].” This statement is a slap in the face for many researchers at our university, which we cannot accept. In addition to the successes already mentioned above, the establishment of branch offices in the region with a clear technical profile, the successful support of more than 100 spin-offs from Chemnitz University of Technology since 2017 and outstanding research results, such as the development of the smallest battery in the world, should be mentioned at this point. The technical profile of Chemnitz University of Technology has also developed significantly in recent years – for example through millions in acquisitions and investments in core competencies and excellence initiatives, the establishment of two central research facilities, the promotion of the establishment of the Hydrogen Innovation Center as part of the National Hydrogen Center in Chemnitz, the creation of new professorships with a technical focus (partly through the rededication of non-technical professorships) and the location of a Leibniz prize winner , a Heisenberg professorship and an ERC Starting Grant at Chemnitz University of Technology. The Freie Presse was aware of this or could have found out if they had asked in advance of reporting.

Fifth, the descent of the TU Chemnitz in the ranking of the “Funding Atlas 2021 of the German Research Foundation, which is well regarded in science”, is discussed. It is rightly pointed out that the DFG Funding Atlas 2021 refers to “the years 2017 to 2019”, while we are currently writing the year 2023. The fact is that DFG funding in 2022 (EUR 16.3 million) almost doubled compared to 2019 (EUR 8.6 million).

Regarding the report “Chemnitz University of Technology does not come to rest: external experts are leaving the university council” and the comment “Experts are leaving the university council of Chemnitz University of Technology: Loss for the university” of July 15, 2023, the following should be noted:

In the run-up to the publication of the above-mentioned report and comment, Freie Presse emailed the Rectorate on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 1:24 p.m. the question “How does the Rectorate assess the announced withdrawal of the external members of the University Council and what effects does the Rectorate think this will have on the further development of the university?” with a request for an answer by 5 p.m. on the same day. This was answered within the deadline as follows: “The members of the Rectorate of Chemnitz University of Technology only found out about the resignation of the members of the University Council appointed by the Saxon State Ministry for Science, Culture and Tourism this afternoon and exclusively through the press release of the University Council. As a result, the Rectorate has not yet been able to come to an agreement on this process. Since this is an internal process at the university, it is also dealt with internally by the rectorate.” However, in the report and in the commentary, developments at Chemnitz University of Technology and decisions by the rectorate are discussed again – going beyond the subject matter of the inquiry – without having addressed a corresponding inquiry to the rectorate in advance of the report. Here, too, some points need to be corrected or classified:

First, the report quotes a university council member as saying that “economic expertise is now hardly in demand [sei]“. The fact is that “economic expertise”, insofar as it was or would have been offered in the few opportunities for exchange, was or would have been gratefully accepted by the rectorate.

Second, the report claims that it is “an open secret at Chemnitz University of Technology [sei]that there were different views on the future development of the university between the University Council and the Rectorate under the leadership of Rector Gerd Strohmeier.” The fact is that the Rectorate was not informed of any different content-related views regarding the future development of Chemnitz University of Technology and the internal development planning of Chemnitz University of Technology, which according to § 86 Para. 1 Sentence 3 No. 5 SächsHSFG (new: § 91 Para. 1 Sentence 3 No. 5 Sächs HSG) requires the approval of the University Council, was only updated in 2022, when the four external members of the University Council were in office.

Third, the report, like the commentary, claims that the external university council members had pushed “for a clear strategy to strengthen the university’s technical profile”. The fact is that such a strategy was never called for by the University Council, but that it was pursued independently by the Rectorate, as mentioned above.

Fourth, the report claims in this context that the upsets went so far “that the University Council only partially approved the rector’s office for the years 2021 and 2022.” The fact is that the rector’s office was only partially approved in the last two years not because of upsets regarding a lack of a clear strategy for strengthening the technical profile.

Fifth, the commentary also claims that “[b]in the job allocations […] the technical faculties tend to be disadvantaged [wurden].” The fact is that only the additional positions and employment relationships assigned by the SMWK to Chemnitz University of Technology from the contract for the future were distributed, which were provided with a clear earmarking: teacher training, the newly established psychology course with a focus on clinical psychology and psychotherapy and capacity maintenance to reduce overload in teaching.

It is unfortunate that the Freie Presse – once again – does poor research and reports tendentiously and partially incorrectly, as this can cause significant damage to our university, our city and Chemnitz as a location for science and business, for example in the area of ​​recruiting students, scientists and specialists.

Against this background, we are currently examining the introduction of further steps beyond this correction or classification in order to avert corresponding damage.

Best regards

Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier

Headmaster

Prof. Dr. Be Götze

Vice-Rector for Transfer and Further Education

Prof. Dr. Anja Strobel

Vice President for Research and University Development

Prof. Dr. Maximilian Eibl

Vice-Rector for Teaching and International Affairs

Thomas Land

Deputy Acting Chancellor

Matthias Fejes

20.07.2023

