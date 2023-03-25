Home News City of Wels honored deserving citizens
City of Wels honored deserving citizens

City of Wels honored deserving citizens

Peter Öfferlbauer received a certificate of honor for his mediation between the operator and residents.

Deputy Mayor Peter Lehner may wear the ring of honor of the city in the future. The former municipal councilors Peter Csar and Augustine Hacker each received the gold medal of merit. The music middle school 5 and the integrative school center received the certificate “OÖ Meistersingerschule” for sustainable choir work.

